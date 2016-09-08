Chapel Hill elementary school on lockdown after students see man in camouflage

Ephesus Elementary School is on lock-down after two students reported seeing a man wearing camouflage and possibly carrying a gun on nearby property.
The school made the decision to go into lockdown after the students reported seeing the man on the American Legion Post property next door just before 2 p.m., police spokesman Lt. Josh Mecmore said.
“So far we’ve not found anyone matching that description or anyone with a weapon of any kind,” he said.
No teachers reported seeing the man, Mecimore said.
