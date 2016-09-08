Early voting schedule set for Orange County polling sites

The State Board of Elections kept Orange County’s original compromise plan for early voting – with a few changes – after a marathon day of hearings Thursday in Raleigh.
The plan – the result of a 2-1 vote at an Aug. 16 Orange County Board of Elections meeting – provides 569.5 hours of early voting over 15 days. It creates five polling sites: Orange County Board of Elections Office, Carrboro Town Hall, Efland Ruritan Club, and the Chapel of the Cross and Seymour Center in Chapel Hill.
Changes to the compromise include a shorter voting day at all sites on Oct. 31. It does not include Sunday voting.
The State Board of Elections chose the final plan, because the local decision was not unanimous. Republican board member Bob Randall, who rejected the compromise, submitted his own plan for 530 hours of early voting.
The board’s other members – Republican Chairwoman Kathy Knight and Democrat Jamie Cox – responded a few days later with their own plans. Knight’s plan would have set 545 hours of early voting, while Cox’s plan included 739 hours, an extra polling site, and extended Saturday and Sunday hours.
The Orange County Board of Elections sent all four options to the state board on Aug. 25. The state board’s decision must be approved by the state board’s general counsel before taking effect. Early voting begins Oct. 20.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments