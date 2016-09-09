Chapel Hill shooting suspect arrested in Guilford County

The U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with last week’s shooting at the Red Roof Inn on the Chapel Hill-Durham border.
Benjamin Gilbert Uhlenberg, 36, was arrested in Whitsett, west of Burlington in Guilford County, after Task Force members learned he was traveling in a car, according to a news release. They followed the car until it stopped in a parking lot, where Uhlenberg was arrested without incident, Chapel Hill police reported.
Uhlenberg is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police reported.
He is accused of shooting a person at the Red Roof Inn, located at 5623 Chapel Hill Blvd., around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. The victim was taken to UNC Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.
Uhlenberg was taken to the Orange County Jail under a $70,000 secured bond and later transferred to the Durham County jail.
Uhlenberg’s most recent felony conviction was in October 2006, when an Orange County court sentenced him to prison for being a habitual felon and associated charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and gun possession by a felon.
He was released from prison in June 2015, records show.
Uhlenberg has a felony conviction from Chatham County in 2004 for felony marijuana possession, other felonies in Orange County, and his record of convictions for misdemeanor offenses dates to 1998.
