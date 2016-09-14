Orange Co. draft firearms rules raise concerns

Some rural residents remain concerned the county’s draft firearms-safety rules could limit their Second Amendment rights.
Rules proposed earlier this year call for stringent backstop and sign requirements, weekly limits on sport shooting and minimum acreage required to target shoot on private land. The state regulates hunting activities.
The Orange County Board of Commissioners appointed a 15-member Firearms Safety Committee in May to consider how to address firearms safety and noise without intruding on private rights. The committee has seven county officials – in advisory roles – and eight voting members who are rural landowners.
Six of the voting members are gun owners, two of whom are National Rifle Association members and three of whom have taught firearms safety. Two other members have personal experience with gun safety issues, one of whom is a member of North Carolinians Against Gun Violence.
The group has met three times since June, learning about existing local and state rules, public concerns and existing ordinances in other counties. Members put a draft ordinance on the table in August but have several issues remaining. The next meeting is Oct. 17.
A final draft, which needs supermajority support – half of the landowners present, plus two – will go to the commissioners for public hearings and a vote. The current draft makes violations a Class 3 civil misdemeanor subject to a $500 fine and also proposes:
▪ A backstop “adequately designed and constructed to stop” a projectile
▪ A shooter must fire a projectile in a way that ensures it stays on the property
▪ Making it unlawful to shoot after consuming alcohol or another impairing substance
While some citizens attended and spoke at the committee’s meetings, others have aired their thoughts and fears on the Facebook page Orange County Local. Recent posts also raised a question about one member’s perceived conflict of interest.
Resident Chris Weaver first raised the issue, pointing to a 2013 incident in which committee member Sara Conti’s husband and others in their southwestern Orange County neighborhood asked the county Planning Office to investigate a neighbor suspected of operating an illegal shooting range.
The Planning Office filed a Notice of Violation but didn’t find enough evidence and dropped the notice. The neighbors appealed the decision to the county’s Board of Adjustment, which agreed with the Planning Office, and the matter was dropped.
Weaver contends the neighborhood’s action taints Conti’s role on the Firearms Safety Committee and suggests she may be “fabricating/collaborating a solution to fix (a) family problem.” He has not spoken with Conti about the issue or attended the committee’s meetings, Weaver said last week.
“At the end of the day, I think this is all something the commissioners could have avoided,” he said. “I think there’s an ideological group on the board that would love to restrict liberty, and it’s always going to be like that. No matter what they come up with, it’s not going to be an increase of freedom.”
Conti had not seen the Facebook posts and declined to comment. She and other committee members did not list any conflicts of interest – generally defined as a separate personal or financial benefit – on their applications. The county’s advisory board policy requires that members with a conflict of interest abstain from voting.
Commissioners Chairman Earl McKee – a liaison to the committee – said he hasn’t seen Conti push a specific agenda any more than other members.
“I don’t want to make an appointment to any of these committees, whether it’s a standing committee like the Planning Board or an ad-hoc committee like the Firearms Committee, contingent on someone not knowing anything or not having had any involvement in the subject matter,” he said.
He and commissioners liaison Barry Jacobs said members have kept open minds and are seeking common ground. Meeting minutes – bit.ly/2cyahBO – show Conti and others have shared their experiences and issues with firearms. The others told Conti they understood her concerns and urged her to continue sharing.
Committee member Jack Hunnell said Conti has been “a pretty strong proponent of restrictions,” but the committee is a diversified group.
“In fact, I’d say some of the members that have had some concerns were actually NRA members or they are qualified instructors for shooting ranges, and some of them have really supported more stringent regulations,” he said. “I’d say that the commissioners did a good job of trying to balance the committee out.”
Most firearm safety issues are more about perception than actual problems, Hunnell said. He suggested public education might ease many concerns.
Patrol Commander Capt. Barry Walker confirmed the Orange County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t get the calls it used to get about firearms and target practice. The decline may be because there are fewer hunters and more people with an understanding of rural recreational shooting, he said.
Sheriff’s Office statistics show calls about sustained gunfire have fallen from 60 in 2012 to one last year and five so far this year. There have been no gun-related fatalities or personal injuries – outside of criminal activity – since 2013 and only three reports of minor property damage.
Committee member Keith Kirkland said he initially didn’t see a reason for the rules but has seen how one or two problems can affect everyone. There’s a lot of work ahead, particularly around the question of whether firearms noise can be regulated, he said, but the committee can make a difference.
“If there’s something that we can do to help eliminate some of these problems, then it will probably be beneficial for all of us, whether the firearms community or the non-shooting community,” Kirkland said. “I think that’s what we’re trying to do, and that’s the direction that we’re moving. We’re trying to get something that works for everybody.”
State law
North Carolina gives cities and counties limited authority to regulate firearms, including whether a person can carry or display weapons in a public building or on public land. They also can regulate the discharge of firearms, except when used for hunting, to defend a person or property, or when directed by an officer.
The state’s Sport Shooting Range Protection Act of 1997 protects ranges that met local and state rules when they opened from nuisance or noise complaints.
Counties also will have more say over Sunday hunting on private land after Oct. 1, 2017. The state now allows it, except:
▪ Between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
▪ Within 500 yards of a place of worship or another person’s home
▪ When hunting migratory birds or using a dog to chase deer
