County weighs what to do with housing goals, projects and money

The Orange County Board of Commissioners has started defining the priorities of a comprehensive plan to address millions of dollars in affordable-housing needs.
It’s time to start looking at ways to evaluate projects, Commissioner Mark Dorosin said, whether it’s access to buses, water and sewer, or other criteria.
“We’ve got a generalized set of goals, we’ve got a list of projects in the queue from providers who are doing this work, and we’ve got a pot of money – hopefully a bigger pot after the bond passes,” Dorosin said. “And what we have to do ... is say here’s how we’re going to prioritize these projects and the money.”
Audrey Spencer-Horsley, director of Housing, Human Rights and Community Development, reviewed the statistics from the county’s 2016-2020 draft affordable housing strategic plan.
The data shows 7,629 households earning up to 30 percent of the area median income (AMI) – roughly $21,600 for a family of four in Chapel Hill – are spending between 30 percent and 50 percent of their annual income on housing.
Another 8,751 households earning a similar income are spending more than 50 percent.
Commissioner Bernadette Pelissier noted the need includes seniors, people with mental illness and disabilities, and the homeless. There’s also a growing need for workforce housing, Commissioners Penny Rich and Barry Jacobs said. Workforce housing is generally priced at up to 80 percent of AMI, or $57,600 for a family of four.
“We put so much effort into supporting education, as a good example, and then if it’s not affordable for teachers to find a home here … then it just makes it difficult to have a whole strategy,” Jacobs said.
He added, “that might be place where the university can be engaged in this conversation, because a lot of their workers, who might want to live in this community, have a hard time affording housing.”
Spencer-Horsley suggested the county and its partners – Carrboro, Chapel Hill, Hillsborough and nonprofit housing groups – could provide roughly a thousand new housing units over the next five years. That would meet only 11 percent to 13 percent of the need, she said.
There are 961 affordable rentals and for-sale units now, the report found, and another 438 units in the planning stages. That number does not include landlords who still accept federal Section 8 housing vouchers or existing housing, such as mobile homes, that is in disrepair and could be improved.
The estimated the cost could be roughly $13.3 million, Spencer-Horsley said. The Orange County Affordable Housing Coalition estimates available funding – including the $5 million bond on the November ballot – at $12.5 million, she said.
“I would like us all to get together, look at our pool and how we can strategically sew those funding streams together to be more effective, so that we aren’t all doing the same thing,” she said. “We’re doing the thing that we think is best for the funding sources that we have.”
Those conversations have resulted in a few collaborations so far, she said, but there are a multiple options, from building new public housing to banking land and installing utilities so nonprofit or for-profit partners can build traditional, tiny home and mobile home communities.
County staff will bring back more concrete options for the commissioners to discuss at a future meeting.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments