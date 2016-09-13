Judge denies 2nd attempt to delay trial in fatal 2015 collision

An Orange County Superior Court judge denied a second attempt to delay the trial of a former UNC student charged with killing three people in a DWI-related collision last year.
Defense attorney Russell Babb argued that Chandler Kania’s defense team needs more time, because the prosecutor’s office had filed numerous new documents related to evidence in the case since August.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour denied the first motion to delay the case at an Aug. 16 hearing. The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 3.
Kania, 21, of Asheboro, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving and other offenses. He is free on a $1 million bail and under house arrest while awaiting trial.
Authorities have said the former UNC student drove north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 on July 19, 2015, hitting another car head-on. Darlene McGee, Felecia Harris, and Harris’ granddaughter Jahnice Beard, 6, were killed. A 9-year-old child survived the crash.
Babb argued Tuesday, however, that the defense team needs more time to sort through more than a thousand cell phone photographs sent over recently by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. They also need to hire experts who can restore the muffled audio on a new N.C. Highway Patrol video of Kania being interviewed after the wreck at UNC Hospitals and someone who can explain to the jury about hospital blood tests in Kania’s medical record, he said.
“Late August, after the last time we were here, was the very first time the state made any effort to get these records and the very first time they put us on notice that they may use the hospital blood tests – how it was drawn and the results of a toxicology screening that was conducted in the hospital,” Babb said.
The evidence Babb cited doesn’t warrant a delay, Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman countered. The audio from the hospital video was provided to defense attorneys more than nine months ago, although troopers realized they had not sent the video until after the Aug. 16 hearing, he said. The cell phone images are the same ones – but condensed – that were sent to defense attorneys in December, he said.
The prosecution decided to add the hospital medical records because Kania’s attorneys are seeking to block blood-alcohol results that emergency personnel got at the scene of the wreck, Nieman said. The blood drawn by paramedics put Kania’s blood-alcohol level at 0.17 – twice the state’s legal limit of 0.08 – while the hospital records show Kania’s blood-alcohol level was 0.18, he said.
Kania’s attorneys should have had access to those hospital records from the beginning, he added.
“This is an attempt to delay this trial for the defense’s purposes, but not because there’s new evidence they need to prepare to respond to,” Nieman said.
Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour sided with the prosecution, cutting off Babb’s continued argument about the muffled audio to point out “any 15-year-old can handle” matching audio to the video. Watching the video while listening to the audio should be enough to clarify that they’re from the same interview, he said.
No one is saying the photographs are new, Baddour said; the medical records are available to anyone treated at the hospital.
“I’m not satisfied that any of your grounds are justified,” he said.
Baddour said he will discuss with attorneys at a later time when to schedule a hearing for the defense motion to suppress the roadside blood-alcohol evidence. He also instructed the defense team to provide reports to the prosecution by Sept. 20 from any expert witnesses that could be called to testify.
