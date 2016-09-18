Group seeks alternatives for illegal residents caught driving

Orange County Justice United talked with the district attorney this week about ways to help undocumented residents who can’t get a license and struggle to pay for fines when they’re caught driving.
State law requires immigrants to prove their identity and that they are here legally to get a driver’s license. But local officials say many who are here illegally still risk driving to get to work or to be involved in community or their children’s education.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church members have been stopped and ticketed, said deacon Luis Royo, director of Hispanic Ministries. The issue is also a safety concern for drivers and the larger community, he said.
“We have a significant number of inhabitants who are not official recognized as members because they lack any form of ID,” Royo said. “We are creating tension in the community. That’s why we have to revisit what’s happening and try to find ways to address this in a more creative way.”
Justice United reported that Orange and Chatham County drivers have been charged with driving without a license 7,541 over the last seven years, each incident costing roughly $238 in fines and court costs.
About 77 percent of the stops were of Latino drivers, the group reported, while roughly 8 percent of Orange County residents and 13 percent of Chatham County residents are Latino.
The group is spreading the word about its concerns and met Thursday with District Attorney Jim Woodall to talk about potential solutions and continue building relationships.
One option is a deferral program requiring driver’s safety classes instead of fines when caught driving without a license, said Kathy Kaufman, social action chairwoman at Kehillah Synagogue.
Woodall said his staff has talked about deferral and other options. The office had trouble sustaining a license restoration project some years ago, he said.
Drivers can lose their license if they fail to show up for traffic court. If they get another ticket during that period, it’s an extra charge of driving while the license was revoked. The issue – and the potential fines – pile up. A person who doesn’t resolve the issue might never get a license again, Woodall said.
“We want people to follow the rules, drive safely, and if they come to court and are not dealing with something egregious, we want to help them out,” he said.
His office has less leeway when drivers don’t have a license and also get charged with another infraction, such as speeding or lacking a current registration or insurance, he said. They also can’t help a driver affected by unresolved charges in another county, he said, noting the problem doesn’t just affect Latino drivers.
Justice United also is looking into whether undocumented Latino drivers are being targeted with checkpoints. Their initial study, which is just getting started, involves analyzing records from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, organizer Devin Ross said.
Affordable housing
Justice United officials also shared their vision Thursday for building more affordable housing on public and faith-based land in Orange County and for promoting a $5 million affordable housing bond on the county’s Nov. 8 ballot.
The housing problem didn’t happen overnight and will take a coordinated effort to address, said the Rev. Thomas O. Nixon, whose St. Paul AME Church is planning 80 units of affordable housing north of Chapel Hill. The county’s draft affordable housing strategy includes St. Paul Village and the county’s nearby Greene Tract.
The issue should concern the whole community, Nixon said, especially when teachers, police and other workers can’t afford to live here.
“I think we will have a much better effect in our community when ... (everyone can) afford to live here and not have half of their income going back to paying rent for housing,” he said.
