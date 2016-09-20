Duke Memorial to host ‘Sounds of Peace’ Wednesday

Each year on Sept. 21, communities around the world celebrate a day to pray and sing and hope once again for peace among all people.
Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, 504 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham, will host “Sounds of Peace,” music for the 2016 International Day of Peace, from 7 to 9 p.m. today (Sept. 21) in Whitford Hall.
Jesse James DeConto of Durham Beer & Hymns (and a columnist for The Durham News) will sing peace songs that span the 20th century from Louis Armstrong to U2, plus original songs of peace from his indie-pop project The Pinkerton Raid. Guests will include songwriter Brett Harris, Leah Gibson (Beauty World, Seagulls) Omar Ruiz-Lopez (Crystal Bright & The Silver Hands, Chocolate Suede) and Christian Foushee-Green (Chit Nasty).
Donations at the door will support re-entry services for formerly incarcerated neighbors in Durham through the Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham.
Strong fathers
The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham will hold its Community Luncheon Roundtable from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the fellowship hall at Shepherds House United Methodist Church, 107 N. Driver St., Durham. Entrance is at back.
Katie Bauman, director of the “Strong Fathers” program that is an alternative to traditional batterers intervention programs, will speak.
Also, Heather Smith from Wheels4Hope will give an update on providing affordable transportation in Durham.
All are welcome. Lunch is provided by CORE Catering. No RSVP is required.
Aldersgate anniversary
Aldersgate United Methodist Church is celebrating its 61st anniversary on Sunday Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. The minister is Cheryl Lawrence.
Aldersgate Church is The Church of the Warm Heart and warmly welcomes all interested persons to join members for a covered-dish lunch after the worship service at 632 Laurel Hill Road in Chapel Hill, next to the Catholic church.
Christian Education
First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Ave., Durham, is marking September as Christian Education Month with a workshop on “The Urgency of Christian Discipleship” at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The leader is David Forbes Sr., a member of the Board of Trustees at Shaw University.
The annual Biblical Institute on the same topic will be held from Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 26-28, with Sunday, Sept. 25, as Christian Education Promotion Sunday.
The nightly events are at 7 p.m. with guest speaker Victor Davis, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist in Richmond, Va.
Defying hate
Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Road in Durham, will have a special sermon on the UU tradition of defying hate at both 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
The Rev. Deborah Cayer will speak on “We Who Defy Hate.”
“Unitarian Universalists place a distinct emphasis on life in this world,” the Rev. Cayer said. “We’re not living to get to a better place; we live so that this place is better, right here, right now.
“We also understand the inherent worth and dignity of every person. This makes us all the more ready to stand with, walk with and work with people who are oppressed, or who work for justice for all.”
On this same Sunday, the congregation will welcome Durham Congregations in Action’s Sacred Visitations program.
A workshop on UU’s work for justice will be offered at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, led by the Rev Xotani Kacela.
Unitarian Universalism is an open-minded religion that encourages people to seek their own spiritual paths.
All are welcome.
Rosh Hashanah
Kol Haskalah Humanistic Judaism will celebrate Rosh Hashanah, when the shofar, or ram’s horn, calls Jews to self-reflection and self-renewal through Tikkun Olam (Repair of the World) Kol Haskalah.
This Humanistic Judaism Congregation will celebrate the holiday from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2 in the sanctuary of Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham.
Kol Haskalah offers an ethical, non-theistic Jewish alternative in contemporary life.
Kehillah security
Along with an invitation for Jews to observe High Holy Days at Kehillah Syagogue, 1200 Mason Farm Road in Chapel Hill, has come a change in how to increase holiday security while minimizing disruptions of the worship experience.
“In these times of insecurity within our country, especially towards minorities such as Jews, Kehillah is taking steps to enhance security,” reads the announcement.
“All non-members and guests are asked to purchase tickets in order to attend services. After purchasing tickets, guests will be emailed a letter of admission that will need to be shown at the door to gain entry into all High Holy Day services. This policy is intended to balance safety and security with continuing our long-time tradition of being an open and welcoming community.”
Tickets for Kehillah members are included in membership. Individual non-members are $180 per person and families at $360 per family.
To purchase tickets, call 919-942-8914. For a complete holiday schedule, visit the synagogue’s web site.
