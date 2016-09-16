Eminent domain clock ticking on Hillsborough’s Colonial Inn

The 177-year-old Colonial Inn on West King Street may be reaching the end of a 12- year tug of war between the town of Hillsborough and owner Francis Henry.
Town Board members talked about the inn behind closed doors Monday night.
“All we discussed is that there has been no response from the owners of the Colonial Inn since we filed eminent domain papers back in July,” Mayor Tom Stevens said. “So far we have not heard anything from the owners at all.”
The town made an out-of-court offer to Henry as well; that too has failed to elicit a response.
“I would be surprised if they do not respond at all,” Stevens said. “Really, the ball is in their court.”
The board unanimously voted to begin the process of eminent domain back in January of this year and sent a letter of intent to Henry.
After waiting for several months for Henry to complete a few improvements, the board filed eminent domain papers July 27, Town Attorney Bob Hornik said. The owners have 120 days to respond.
“If there is no response whatsoever by the owners by the 121st day, the town will own the property,” Hornik said.
When filing the action in July, the town deposited $250,000 with the Orange County Clerk of Court. This was the estimated fair market value of the property, as determined by appraisers hired by the town.
In other business Monday:
▪ The town board approved the appointments of Eddie Sain to the Hillsborough Planning Board and Matt Hughes as the at-large to the Tourism Board. They also approved the reappointment of Reid Highley for a second term on the Historic District Commission.
▪ The board approved a Special Use Permit request from Lennar of the Carolinas to develop 200 townhomes at Waterstone. The company will start construction shortly on Parcel 17, located next to Durham Technical Community College and across from the new UNC Hospital in Hillsborough.
▪ The board also approved sponsorship of both Hog Day on Sep. 16-17 and the Handmade Parade on Oct. 15.
“Hog Day is back in Hillsborough after several years out in Efland,” said Commissioner Jenn Weaver. “We are really excited to have it back.”
“We have a lot coming up in Hillsborough,” Stevens said. “Hog Day, the Handmade Parade, both of which have drawn thousands in the past. We also have the Celebration of the Automobile at the Occoneechee Speedway the first week of October and the Hillsborough Half Marathon on Oct. 2.”
▪ The Partnership for Alchohol & Drug Free Youth made a presentation to the board.
The Partnership works closely with the Hillsborough Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office, as well as local store owners.
“The Partnership recognized Weaver Street as a business that has worked hard on in-store training and signs that promote the prevention of under-age sales of alcohol,” Stevens said. “The Partnership’s work with both local stores and the law enforcement offices has caused a significant drop in under-age sales in Hillsborough.”
