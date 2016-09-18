Chapel Hill cemetery marker ‘is making something right that has been wrong’

1:09 Chapel Hill volleyball downs rival East Chapel Hill Pause

1:23 Cardinal Gibbons golf look strong for the fall season

1:37 Chapel Hill golfer Gina Kim coming off of a big summer of wins

3:35 Carrboro faces tough Cardinal Gibbons team

1:51 shields.mp4

1:14 Bob Herring talks about how he fell in love with old time music

0:49 Old Time Learning Jam is an open door for musicians

7:12 UNC students react to Berger's claim that Democrats outnumber Republicans 12:1 in faculty positions

0:28 UPS workers, NAACP rally for a better workplace, fair treatment

1:52 Cedar Ridge head coach Scott Loosemore on his team's 60-0 season opening win