Chapel Hill gets 2nd shot at Legion land while reviewing proposal

An American Legion official offered the town 30 days to buy 1714 Legion Road for $9 million Monday while advocating for a developer’s concept plan for the land.
A previous Town Council passed on buying the land in November. Post 6 Commander Bill Munsee urged the current council to “look through the smokescreens cultivated by a few activists” opposed to the Woodfield Investments proposal.
“We want the residents of the town of Chapel Hill to feel like the sale of the property has been an open process,” he said. “With the concurrence of Woodfield Investments, I’d like to once again offer our property to the town for $9 million.”
No formal application has been filed. The council offered feedback on a concept plan revised to reduce the number of apartments and increase office space.
Woodfield’s newest plan includes 300 to 400 apartments in two four-story buildings, flanked by a 50,000 to 100,000 square foot office building fronting Legion Road. A 50,000 square foot office or civic building is shown at the back of the site, adjacent to the town’s 10-acre Ephesus Park.
The plan also includes a road through the site and the park linking Legion Road to Ephesus Church Road. Only about 22.5 acres of the 35-acre site are developable because of a stream, conservation land and required buffers. Woodfield has proposed a stormwater pond, open space and trails for the rest.
Woodfield is open to negotiating a development agreement setting specific standards and conditions, developer Scott Underwood said.
The council did not respond directly to Munsee’s offer, but Council member Nancy Oates noted the $9 million pricetag is based on rezoning the land, which has a tax value of roughly $2.4 million. A town appraiser set the value under the current residential zoning at $4.8 million and $10.3 million if rezoned for the project.
“Right now, what you have to offer is not a $9 or $10 million piece of property. I honestly think that Woodfield’s offer is above market value, so I can’t blame you for really, really wanting this,” Oates said.
While the town doesn’t have the money, Council member Maria Palmer said, it does have millions of dollars in Parks and Recreation needs. Woodfield could help the town add a recreation facility, while also redeveloping its park, she said.
Many neighbors oppose the project, and a petition submitted earlier this month lays out those arguments, said Joan Guilkey, who was among roughly a dozen people speaking Monday. The developer failed to address the council’s stated principals, she said.
“When you finish your discussion tonight, clearly state that you will not support rezoning on this site or apartment construction,” Guilkey said.
Legion member Robert Medred noted the other option is building over 140 single-family homes allowed by zoning. But that would mean lower tax revenues for the town and ending neighborhood benefits, he said.
“Right now, this plan has a huge amount of buffer zone – a lot – it’s got a lot of green space, it’s going to have a park, it’s got walking trails, it’s got biking trails. People are going to be able to walk on our property legally in the future,” he said.
Council members Ed Harrison, Jessica Anderson and Nancy Oates said they could not support the proposed plan and joined other council members in questioning the potential effects on traffic. Other council members also questioned the need for more apartments and suggested more retail or office uses instead.
Other concerns included stormwater controls in an area that already has floods and the wisdom of building a road through the town’s park. It would be “a very destructive thoroughfare and particularly the last section would take a significant amount of engineering,” Council member Ed Harrison said.
A connection through neighborhood streets might work instead if the second access is only used in emergencies, Council member Michael Parker said. He urged the developer to consider a parking deck and larger office building, while looking at traffic in the context of current and future development.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
