What you’re saying: Jerry Schoendorf, Carol Reuss and Maya Handa

Park could become council legacy
Possibly not every reader of the Chapel Hill News knows that the east-west geographical center of Chapel Hill is a very short distance west of the Franklin-Estes Road intersection.
This observation surprises many people since campus and downtown are well west of this point. But the reality is that about 50 percent, half, of the town lies east of this point. This eastern part of the town has a very high concentration of single-family homes. This half of town has, for all practical purposes, no parks or public greenspace.
The density being cultivated in the 190 acres of the Ephesus-Fordham area is next to the 32 acres of greenspace in the Legion property. At the council meeting last Monday night (Sept. 19) there were comments by a couple of council members about the value and importance of greenspace in an urban environment. Natural greenspace adds significant value to urban surroundings.
This was wonderful to hear and it prompted me to write to the council to suggest that it would be an enduring legacy of the current council if it can find a way to preserve this unique, surviving greenspace for future residents of our town, and a tragedy if it is forever lost. Sunday’s front page article about a “second shot” at acquiring the property at a fair price will, hopefully, foster more citizen encouragement of all council members to use every means available to avoid letting this precious resource be changed into another major contributor to the many negative things that people frequently complain about, i.e., traffic, impervious surfaces, etc., particularly in recent years.
Jerry Schoendorf
Chapel Hill
Oh, my governor
Gov. Pat may have had help on his physical appearance recently – hair style, suits – but news these days shows he has lost any skill to think qbout the welfare of the people and state.
To wit: the Alabama gas line (the aorta of the automobile age) broke on Friday and it was Wednesday before he and his staff fanned out a long document on living without gasoline.
And, possibly related is his inability to recognize that his foolish allegiance to HB2 hits many people harder than it does the corporations, so the people are erupting. As of this hour he seems to shift responsibility for peace on the Police (cap P intended) and the National Guard.
Oh my, governor (no cap intended).
Carol Reuss
Chapel Hill
Jamil’s just the best
Kudos to Mediterranean Deli owner Jamil Kadoura, who facilitated the set-up of a voter registration table outside of his restaurant every day.
Besides making delicious Middle Eastern food, Kadoura truly understands the importance of civic participation, and his support has allowed us to register hundreds of Chapel Hill voters. We thank him for his community engagement!
Maya Handa
Chapel Hill
