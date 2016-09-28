What you’re saying: Jerry Schoendorf, Carol Reuss and Maya Handa

0:38 DNA-based composite of suspect in Faith Hedgepeth murder case released Pause

0:38 faith.mp4

0:37 Chapel Hill cemetery marker ‘is making something right that has been wrong’

2:28 Carrboro's Bryant believes Jaguars can make big strides

1:09 Chapel Hill volleyball downs rival East Chapel Hill

1:23 Cardinal Gibbons golf look strong for the fall season

1:37 Chapel Hill golfer Gina Kim coming off of a big summer of wins

3:35 Carrboro faces tough Cardinal Gibbons team

1:51 shields.mp4

1:14 Bob Herring talks about how he fell in love with old time music