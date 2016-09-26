Is this the face of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth’s killer?

Police have received hundreds of tips by phone and email since ABC’s “20/20” aired an hour-long episode on the Faith Hedgepeth murder case Friday night.
About half the tips have concerned a computer-generated composite of the possible killer based on DNA evidence at the scene, Chapel Hill Police Lt. Celisa Lehew said in an interview Monday.
The composite head shot by Parabon NanoLabs of Reston, Va., shows a Latino man, with likely olive skin, brown or hazel eyes and black hair.
He is shown at age 25 years old and a typical body mass index of 22, which are default settings when the company does not have that information.
It is the first time the Chapel Hill Police Department has tapped such forensic expertise.
“The composite doesn’t show such things as (definite) body mass index, hair style or age, so you have to take that into consideration when you look at the photo,” Lehew said. “Someone who is more heavier set would have a different fullness to the face.”
The “20/20” episode marked the first time the police have released the composite, as well as a photo of a bloody Bacardi rum bottle they think was used to bludgeon Hedegepth in her apartment at the Hawthorne at the View complex, Lehew said. They have had the composite since late 2015 or early 2016, she said.
“It was not in the best interest of the case to release that (earlier),” Lehew said. “I can’t go into specifics.”
The information does not rule out others being involved in the killing or other weapons being used, she said.
Hedgepeth, 19, was found beaten to death Sept. 7, 2012, and semen was collected in a sexual assault kit. Chapel Hill police have made no arrests but have repeatedly said the murder remains an active investigation.
Ellen Greytak, director of bioinformatics at Parabon NanoLabs, said the company has been working on forensic DNA phenotyping for five years and has made it available to law enforcement agencies for the past year and a half.
The company uses a huge database of known DNA samples to identify points in the human genome linked to certain physical traits and then uses predictive modeling to generate likely composites based on submitted samples.
In the Hedgepeth case, for example, the company says it is 85.7 percent confident the suspect has dark or light olive skin. It is 93.8 percent confident the suspect has brown or hazel eyes
The technology, originally funded by the Department of Defense, has been used in more than 60 cases so far.
It has helped lead to “a couple ... less than 10” arrests, she said, including in one case where a man confessed. The company charges $3,600 to analyze a DNA sample and provide the composite.
“It’s not meant to be a driver’s license photograph,” Greytak said. “It’s really intended for lead generation, for prioritizing the suspect list. The people who match go to the top.”
A $40,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest in the Hedgepeth case. Police ask anyone with information to call a tip line at 919-614-6363 to speak to an investigator.
Anyone who wants to remain anonymous may contact Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or at crimestoppers-chcunc.org.
Schultz: 919-829-8950
Instagram: mark_schultz_nando
Comments