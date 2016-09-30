Sports Calendar

HIGH SCHOOLS
(All times p.m., except where noted. Times and sites are susceptible to change. If in doubt, check with your local school.)
Monday, Oct. 3
Powder Puff Football: Chapel Hill’s annual Powder Puff girls football games have been rescheduled for 6 and 7 p.m., Monday, at Culton-Peerman Stadium.
Field Hockey: East Chapel Hill at Riverside, 6.
Soccer: Hillside at East Chapel Hill, 5:30. Carrboro at Reidsville, 6.
Tennis: Orange at Chapel Hill, 4:30. Carrboro at Graham, 4:30. Cardinal Gibbons at East Chapel Hill, 4:30.
Tuesday, October 4
Golf: Carolina Central Golf Conference match, at Occoneechee Golf Club in Hillsborough, 3:30.
Cross Country: Carrboro and Graham at Bartlett Yancey for a Mid-State Conference tri-meet, 4:30. Chapel Hill, Webb & Northern Vance at Orange for a Big-8 tri-meet, 4:30.
Field Hockey: Carrboro at East Chapel Hill, 6:15.
Tennis: Cancelled - Chapel Hill JVs host Carrboro JVs, 4:45.
Volleyball: Chapel Hill hosts Oxford Webb, 6. Carrboro at Burlington Cummings, 6. East Chapel Hill hosts Person, 6.
Wednesday, October 5
Field Hockey: Cancelled - Chapel Hill vs. Pfafftown Reagan.
Soccer: Bartlett Yancey at Carrboro, 6:30. Chapel Hill at Northwood, 6:30. East Chapel Hill hosts Northern Durham, 6:30.
Tennis: Carrboro at Reidsville, 4:30. (Carrboro JVs host East Chapel Hill, 4:30.) Chapel Hill at Northern Vance, 4:30.
Volleyball: Cedar Ridge at Carrboro, 6.
Thursday, October 6
Field Hockey: Carrboro hosts Jordan, 6. Chapel Hill hosts Cardinal Gibbons (JVs 4:45 p.m., varsities 6:15.)
Golf: Chapel Hill vs. Cardinal Gibbons, at Wildwood Golf Course, Raleigh, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer: Chapel Hill at Orange, 6:30.
Tennis: East Chapel Hill at Durham Riverside, 4:30. Cancelled - Carrboro varsity at Chapel Hil. (JVs still plan to play at Chapel Hill, 4:30.)
Volleyball: Carrboro at Jordan-Matthews, 6. Chapel Hill at Cedar Ridge, 6. East Chapel Hill hosts Fuquay-Varina, 6.
Friday, October 7
Football
(all kickoffs 7 p.m., except where noted)
▪ Carrboro hosts Burlington Cummings
▪ Cedar Ridge at Northwood
▪ Chapel Hill hosts Southern Durham
▪ East Chapel Hill hosts Roxboro Person
▪ Orange at Northern Vance
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
Field Hockey: Chapel Hill at Carrboro (varsities only), noon.
CAROLINA
The Tar Heels will host Virginia Tech at Florida State for an ACC football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. Game time TBA.
Sunday editions of The Chapel Hill News are printed too early for inclusion of Friday night football. See www.newsobserver.com for results and coverage.
