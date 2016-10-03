What you’re saying: Matt Drake, Harold Timm, Fran DiGiano

Our essential oneness
Jesus said “to love your neighbor as yourself.”
Divisions of our essential oneness by race, religion, ethnicity, gender, gender identify or sexual orientation do us a disservice.
In this climate of divisiveness, how can we honor the light in all people and stand together to face the challenges ahead?
Matt Drake
Chapel Hill Friends Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)
The best and finest, really?
This a sad time in our country. How can Trump and Hillary be the best and finest we Americans have to choose from?
How can this be in this great country of ours? We have decaying schools, outdated infrastructure, terrible health care, sub-par public education from elementary to university, terrible race relations, and our economy is second rate.
When I was 16 and contemplating college, I felt like the luckiest young person in the world. Living in the progressive and educated USA (I thought).
People have lost their pride in things American; we are not a unified front any longer. We blame others for our problems, and we do not hold ourselves accountable for what we can do to solve our issues.
We need to change our attitudes, we need to affect change and make this country a better place for our grandchildren.
Hillary Clinton is a true politician. She is not presidential and not warm and will not give you anything but the same, American politics with a different Clinton name. She is part of the establishment and the reason our health care system is third world. She has been championing this for 20 years, if you can call it championing.
Donald J. Trump is a bigot, a sexist and an egotistical maniac that will sidetrack this country so far, it could be irreversible. I don’t want to move to Canada. I want Hillary and Trump to move to Canada, and I want a new brand of politicians to serve us, to provide us with a future we can be proud of – not the circus this election has become.
Harold Timm
Chapel Hill
Help clean Jordan Lake
With less than a week to go, we already have 100 volunteers signed up for this, our ninth annual Fall Trash Cleanup at Jordan Lake.
Volunteers can register online at meetup.com/helpcleanjordanlake. The cleanup is on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a light lunch.
This year’s target areas are along the New Hope Channel, opposite the New Hope Overlook access to the Jordan Lake State Recreation Area. We’ll use boats to ferry volunteers a short distance across the channel. Our Trash Treasure Hunt tradition will continue with great merchandise prizes and gift certificates.
Chatham County Solid Waste and Recycling Division of Environmental Quality will provide a dumpster for the trash and haul it away. A grant from Bridgestone America’s Tires4Ward program will enable recycling of the tires. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will bring a large pontoon boat for hauling trash and ferrying volunteers.
Since 2009, 4,700 volunteers have participated in 240 cleanup events, large and small. They have removed an astounding 12,000 bags of trash and 3,900 tires. In addition to the general public, there are community service events throughout the year by corporations, university organizations, civic and religious groups.
Unfortunately, our cleanups get undone by every rainstorm that flushes more stuff to the shoreline from cities and towns in the vast watershed of the lake. Nevertheless, the amount of trash that would have been there without the hard work of our volunteers is mind boggling.
Fran DiGiano
President
Clean Jordan Lake
What you’re saying
Send up to 300 words to editor@newsobserver.com. Thanks!
Comments