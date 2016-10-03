Former UNC student Chandler Kania takes partial plea deal, will challenge murder charges in wrong-way, DWI crash

A former UNC student pleaded guilty to several charges Monday in a fatal wrong-way crash, but will challenge second-degree murder charges in an Orange County jury trial.
Chandler Kania, 21, of Asheboro, pleaded guilty to three counts of felony death by motor vehicle, a felony charge of causing serious injury, felony driving while impaired, and to having on open container of alcohol.
He also pleaded guilty to driving after consuming alcohol while under age 21, consuming alcohol under age 21, two counts of using a false driver’s license and driving the wrong way on a dual-lane highway.
The charges could bring a total maximum of 59 years and six months in prison, although Superior Court Judge Henry Hight Jr. advised Kania that the sentence could be less given his criminal history and the details of the case.
A jury will decide three counts of felony second-degree murder and one felony count of reckless driving.
Kania drove four to six miles northeast in the southwest lanes of Interstate 40/85 on July 19, 2015, hitting another car head-on. Darlene McGee, Felecia Harris and Harris’ granddaughter Jahnice Beard, 6, were killed. A 9-year-old child survived the crash.
Kania’s blood-alcohol level at the scene was 0.17 – twice the state’s legal definition of impairment of 0.08. Hospital records show his blood-alcohol level was 0.18, prosecutors said.
He has been free on a $1 million bail and under house arrest.
