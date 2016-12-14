Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade, Dec. 10, 2016

Bruce "The Dancing Man" Thomas greets marchers during the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. The parade presented by the Jaycees and the town of Chapel Hill featured marching bands, business leaders, youth groups, and decorated floats. Major sponsors were National Pawn, town of Chapel Hill, The Goddard School, Bud Matthews Services, The Tumble Gym, UNC Healthcare, 1870 Farm, WCHL/Chapelboro.com, School of Rock, and Wright Brothers Landscaping and Tree Service.
The Chinese School at Chapel Hill performs the Dragon Dance during the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
The Chapel Hill School of Rock performs during the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Chapel Hill School of Rock in the shadow of the big bike.
Pittsboro's 7 Dance Centre performs during the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Peck & Artisans of Carrboro drive a really big bike down Main Street during the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade on Saturday.
7 Dance Centre of Pittsboro performs during the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Students at 7 Dance Centre in Pittsboro perform during the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Spectators lined the street for he Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, presented by the Jaycees and the town of Chapel Hill featured marching bands (pictured: Chapel Hill High School Marching Band), business leaders, youth groups, and decorated floats.
Terra Ecker on the Fonville Morisey Realty float waves during the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
National Pawn elves Frank Terio and Colleen Theriault from the North Pole (Johnston County) wave to the crowd.
Children bundled against the cold watch the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
The Chinese School at Chapel Hill performs the Dragon Dance during the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. The parade presented by the Jaycees and the town of Chapel Hill featured marching bands, business leaders, youth groups, and decorated floats. Major sponsors were National Pawn, town of Chapel Hill, The Goddard School, Bud Matthews Services, The Tumble Gym, UNC Healthcare, 1870 Farm, WCHL/Chapelboro.com, School of Rock, and Wright Brothers Landscaping and Tree Service.
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, presented by the Jaycees and the town of Chapel Hill featured marching bands (pictured: Chapel Hill High School Marching Band), business leaders, youth groups, and decorated floats.
