Orange County deputies arrest 2 women in a Durham home invasion

Orange County sheriff’s deputies and Durham Police officers arrested two women accused in an armed home invasion at a mobile home park Wednesday, Dec. 14, on U.S. 70 in Durham.
Heather Ann Baker, 34, was charged Friday with common-law robbery, armed robbery, assault by pointing a gun, and larceny after breaking and entering. Her address was not immediately available.
Tiffany Florence Freda Liles, 35, of 2201 University Drive in Durham, was charged with armed robbery, breaking and entering, felony larceny and second-degree kidnapping.
Baker is being held in the Orange County Jail under a $50,000 bond. Liles, who was being held under a $40,000 secured bond, was released Monday.
The victim told deputies the women came to her home at 4131 U.S. 70 East and said they were with social services. They showed her a handgun, the victim said, and demanded money. The women took about $1,000 in change, video games, an Xbox 360, and pocket knives, deputies said.
Investigators who arrested Liles reported finding multiple items stolen in the robbery.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the crime can contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 919-245-2900 or Investigator Jeff Ray at 919-245-2975. Tips also can be emailed to websheriff@orangecountync.gov.
