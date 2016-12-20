Police find teen party, pot growing at Hillsborough man’s home

Police arrested a man Dec. 12 on drug charges after responding to a party at his house attended by juveniles.
Ryan Douglas McDonnell, 46, of 523 Lafayette Drive, was charged with felony manufacturing of a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, aiding and abetting the sale or purchase of alcohol by underage persons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was released from the Orange County Jail on a $50,000 unsecured bond.
Police also are seeking juvenile petitions for another man in the case.
Hillsborough police reported going to McDonnell’s residence in the Cornwallis Hills neighborhood around 9 a.m. Dec. 4 to check out a report of juveniles drinking alcohol. They found beer cans scattered in the yard and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the house when a juvenile opened the door to the home.
Officers found marijuana-growing equipment and a marijuana plant after being allowed to enter the home. Their investigation also found about 15 juveniles had attended a party at the home and were drinking alcohol and/or smoking marijuana.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Investigator John Kempf at 919-296-9534 or send an online email at bit.ly/2i5GDqN.
Information also can be shared anonymously through the town’s website at bit.ly/20I9rBH or by calling the Hillsborough Police Department’s tip line at 919-732-3975. The phone line is routed directly to voicemail and does not record callers’ phone numbers.
Comments