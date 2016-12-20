CHCCS school board will vote on a new superintendent Wednesday

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Dec. 21, to vote on a new district superintendent.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Smith Middle School auditorium, 9201 Seawell School Road.
The final candidate for superintendent is expected to attend the meeting and be available for questions afterward.
Interim Superintendent Jim Causby has served since Aug. 1, when former Superintendent Tom Forcella retired. Causby, who is semi-retired, has been commuting from his home in McDowell County in western North Carolina. He was expected to serve the Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools through the end of 2016.
