Hamilton, Santa and idealism

Earlier this month I was in New York City to see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smashing “Hamilton.” My husband and I flew into LaGuardia on Wednesday afternoon and, later that night, sat in row E with our youngest son – he goes to school in the city – and watched history on stage. (Yes, the show is amazing.)
The language of Lin-Manuel Miranda, expressed in rap, hip-hop, R&B and pop, is exhilarating. The play makes the rough and rowdy time of our nation’s founding accessible and insistently interesting. It’s also achingly, gorgeously sad, the sort of art you see and, when you leave, you want to head for home and hug those you love.
“Hamilton” is the story of Alexander Hamilton, the women who loved him (his wife, her sister, and his ruinous mistress), and the men he called friends and colleagues: Washington, Burr, Jefferson, Madison, Lafayette, and Laurens. These are the players in this tale, the star of which is history. And if the past is the plot, the theme is who lays claim to telling the story. Mr. Miranda’s story, spit out by young men (and a few women), rebels all, immigrants many, is not only electrifying – it sings profoundly true.
“Hamilton” – the musical – makes it clear that in the early days of our nation, people did extraordinary things. In our past, as in our present, there was much to decry and elitism was the best calling card a man – and only a man – could have. The Founding Fathers schemed, lied and murdered and yet, on Miranda’s stage, they take us from revolt to government and we are incalculably in their debt. They were flawed – their ideals were not.
It’s been a tough year for idealism. We go into 2017, a nation divided. We’ve spent a year awash in anger, recrimination, and fear. Many among us feel threatened and defeated. The vast majority of our children believe their lives will be worse than that of their parents. We believe the worst of most.
And yet ...
We still must strive for joy and believe in our probable goodness. That’s a challenge. Cynicism is easy; happiness hard. But life, like Miranda’s America, is a “great unfinished symphony.” When our story is told, whether it’s that of our own lives, or that of our country, if it is to hearten, we have to believe that we can indeed inspire. We have to have faith in ourselves. We have to have hope in our narrative.
In Hamilton, Eliza Schuyler, Hamilton’s wife faces tragedy after tragedy. And yet over and over again she sings:
Look around, look around at how lucky we are/To be alive right now
Look around, look around at how lucky we are/To be alive right now
The day after I saw the play, I was in a pop-up J. Crew store on Fifth Avenue waiting for my sons to try on flannel shirts. Next to me, amidst gorgeously stacked piles of pants, was a red phone booth which, suddenly, began to ring. I ignored it.
“You should answer it,” said a woman standing near me.
“Uh, no thanks,” I said. I’d noticed the sign above the booth that said North Pole.
“It could be Santa.”
My inner Grinch sighed. “OK, sure,” I said as I pulled open the door. “Hello?”
“Hello! This is Santa!”
The woman standing outside the booth smiled at me.
“Hi, Santa,” I said, wishing I’d stood elsewhere in the store.
“What do you want for Christmas?” he asked.
“Well,” I said, “I just saw ‘Hamilton’ and it was astonishing and now I want elementary school kids all over America to be able to see it. So, I guess I want some sort of way to have a free day for school kids everywhere ‘Hamilton’ tours.” *
Santa was momentarily silent. Then, “That sounds great. I hope you can make that happen.”
“I’ll try,” I said.
“In the meantime,” said Santa, “I have a $100 gift card for you.”
“Really?”
“Yes. You are over 18, right?”
“Oh, yes.”
“Then, yes, just tell the store manager (who turned out to be the woman who’d told me to answer the phone) what you’ve won and it’s yours.”
“Wow. Thanks.”
“Happy holidays! And, good luck with your idea.”
I hung up the phone and stepped out of the booth. As I looked around the store, the fairy lights on the fake trees sparkled. Couples smiled at each other. The employees at the cash register giggled over some private joke. The Vince Guaraldi Trio’s “Christmas Time is Here” played quietly over the speakers.
And standing in the midst of the materialistic maelstrom that is Manhattan, I felt simply, hopefully, happily alive. At the beginning of 2016, I vowed to practice gratitude. This New Year’s Eve, I’m going to toast to idealism, connection, love, and joy … and believe they’re within our grasp.
*(This idea already exists and is being implemented via the Rockefeller Foundation for cities on Hamilton’s current national tour. So now I’m thinking about a matching funds program.)
Dabney Grinnan has lived in Chapel Hill for 25 years. She may be reached at dgrinnan@gmail.com or on Twitter at @DabneyGrinnan.
