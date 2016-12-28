Notables – Bill Ingram

Bill Ingram, president of Durham Technical Community College, was honored last month for outstanding achievements both in leadership and innovation in the community college sector.
Mary Ann Danowitz, dean of the College of Education at N.C. State University, presented the 2016 I.E. Ready Distinguished Leader Award to Ingram at an honorary ceremony in Raleigh on Nov. 14. The I.E. Ready award is presented annually to an individual who has rendered distinguished service and leadership in the North Carolina Community College System and who has shown a significant impact on the regional community in support of the initiatives of the Department of Leadership, Policy, and Adult and Higher Education at NCSU.
“It is such an honor to receive this recognition, following in the footsteps of so many of my friends, colleagues, and mentors,” said Ingram. “In all candor, I have to admit that whatever success I may have gotten credit for in my career is really the result of dozens, perhaps hundreds of colleagues who have done the real work at Durham Tech. It is on their behalf that I accept this award.”
The I.E. Ready Distinguished Leader award was established in 1990 in memory of Isaac Epps Ready, the first director of the N.C. Community College System. The award is conferred to graduates of the Adult and Community College Education Program at NCSU.
Ingram was appointed president of Durham Technical Community College in 2007, after serving in several administrative roles at the college. He is a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and holds a master’s and doctorate degrees from NCSU. He is a graduate of Leadership Durham, Leadership Chapel Hill-Carrboro, and Leadership Triangle, as well as the Advanced Future Leaders Institute of the American Association of Community Colleges.
Ingram serves on the Board of Directors of both the Durham and the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chambers of Commerce, and has recently joined the board of the Durham Convention and Visitors Bureau. He has served as a member of the Executive Board for the North Carolina Campus Compact and is past president of the North Carolina Adult Education Association.
