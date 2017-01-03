Rabbi and wife to be honored by Jewish federation

The Durham-Chapel Hill Jewish Federation will honor Rabbi Zalman Bluming and his wife, Yehudis Bluming, with its Earl & Gladys Siegel Young Leadership Award for 15 years dedicated to growing the Jewish community and building a strong Jewish student base at UNC and Duke University.
The Blumings moved to the Durham-Chapel Hill area in 2002 to open a Chabad House.
Chabad-Lubavitch has become a worldwide movement, caring for the spiritual and material needs of all Jews, wherever they are found. It flagship classes from the Jewish Learning Institute have been taught at the Levin Jewish Community Center for the past three years.
The Blumings’ leadership reaches beyond the Triangle as they prepare for their 23rd Israel trip, leading more than 1,000 students to the Holy Land. They were instrumental in bringing Chabad on Campus to Duke undergrads and to Elon University last year.
Chabad’s core belief is the acceptance of every Jew, no matter their religious standing or education. The Blumings strive to maintain a Chabad House that is welcoming to every Jew. Chabad’s message is much like the Jewish Federation’s open-door policy that seeks to serve the Jewish community through multi-layer programming.
The award will be presented at the 2017 annual meeting of the Jewish Federation of Durham-Chapel Hill on Sunday, Jan. 22.
DCIA banquet
Durham Congregations in Action will hold its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 24, at Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church, 927 W. Trinity Ave.
The program theme is “Hospitality to Refugees and Immigrants.”
“As the country and state usher in new political leaders, DCIA will be charting a course to sustain and grow its commitment to lifting liberty’s lamp to the community,” said the Rev. Spencer Bradford, executive director.
The program will feature refugee speakers, including Wildin Acosta, a Durham High School student who is appealing deportation.
Banquet tickets are available by contacting the DCIA office at 919-688-2036 or online at DCIA’s website.
CROP Walk logo
Durham’s CROP Hunger Walk has selected its 2017 logo.
N.C. Central University professor Erica Leathers King asked students in her Advertising Design to create possible logos for the spring event. The theme this year is “Neighbors Feeding Neighbors.”
The winning logo was designed by Mia Little, a senior from Chicago. Little has an associate degree in art and will earn a bachelor’s degree in Visual Communications with a minor in psychology at Central’s 2017 graduation.
The Durham CROP Hunger Walk, started by Duke Divinity School in 1974, is the longest-running walk in the state and is the third-largest walk in the country, out of about 1,300.
CROP walks are unique in that proceeds are used for both local and worldwide hunger relief. More than $1 million, 25 percent of the total money raised over the years, has gone to Durham Congregations in Action for agencies feeding Durham residents.
Free yoga classes
Hindus are urging all cities and counties in North Carolina to offer free yoga classes.
Calling it a step in a positive direction, Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, has commended Greensboro for coming forward with this initiative and providing an opportunity to its residents to profit from the benefits yoga has to offer.
Yoga, a mental and physical discipline, traces back to 2000 BC to the Indus Valley civilization.
The National Institutes of Health suggests yoga may help people feel more relaxed, be more flexible, improve posture, breathe more deeply and reduce stress.
Greensboro’s free yoga classes are for every fitness level with “Chair Yoga” classes on Tuesdays and Fridays, while “Yoga on the Mat” classes are held on Thursdays and Fridays.
Feast of Epiphany
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 403 E. Main St. in Durham, will celebrate the 12th Day of Christmas, the Feast of the Epiphany, with a service of Holy Eucharist at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. This will be followed at 6:30 p.m. by dinner and activities.
This final celebration of the Christmas season will have dinner provided with a suggested donation of $7 per person or $18 per family.
Evening prayer
United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will hold a musical evening prayer service at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
The service was first used in 1985 by the people of the winter community at Holden Village in the Cascade Mountains of Washington state.
All are welcome.
Contact Flo Johnston at fjohnston314@gmail.com or call 910-361-4135.
Comments