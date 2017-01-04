Durham man fatally shot by police died from gunshots to head, thigh

The man fatally shot by Durham police Nov. 22 at McDougald Terrace public housing community died of gunshot wounds to his head and thigh, an autopsy shows.
Frank Clark, 34, also had cocaine and opiates in his body at the time of the shooting, an autopsy report shows.
The shooting is under investigation by police and the State Bureau of Investigation, which will release its report to the Durham County district attorney.
According to the autopsy released Wednesday, Clark was shot on the left side of his scalp, above his ear toward the top of his head. He also was shot in the right thigh.
The bullet to the head partially broke apart, but the majority perforated the skull and brain, then lodged in his neck, according to the autopsy report.
The direction of the bullet was rightward, downward and slightly backwards.
The bullet to the thigh fractured his femur and completely transected the right femoral artery and vein.
The direction of this bullet was frontward, leftward and minimally downward, according to the report.
Reketa Bagley, Clark’s girlfriend, has said Clark was shot in the back. The autopsy found no injuries to the back.
In additon to cocaine, chemical tests found methadone, oxycodone and nicotine in his system.
The shooting
According to police, officers M.D. Southerland, C.S. Barkley and C.Q. Goss were patrolling near Wabash and Dayton streets at McDougald Terrace around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 22, when Southerland saw a man near Building 60 and got out of his patrol car to speak with him.
Barkley then pulled up and he and Southerland started talking to the man, later identified as Clark. During the conversation, Clark reached for his waistband and a struggle ensued, according to a report from the Police Department after the shooting.
“During the struggle, the officers heard a shot, “ the report continued. “Officer Southerland fell to the ground, and Master Officer Barkley fired his duty weapon in response.”
Police had previously said a handgun found near Clark’s body did not belong to police. The report identifies the gun as a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm reported stolen in January in Durham.
The report did not indicate the handgun had been fired.
