Family blames cigarette for Orange County fire that killed son

A cigarette may have caused a fire that killed a man Wednesday morning in western Orange County, his father said.
Ted Brian Allred, 39, of 6012 Lebanon Road, died when the silver Airstream Travel Trailer in which he was living caught fire. Allred bought the trailer about five or six years ago and had been living behind his parents’ home, his father Ted Allred said.
Brian Allred was an Orange County native and graduated from Orange High School, his father said. He also is survived by his mother Linda Allred and a sister who lives in Mebane.
Ted Allred said his son was disabled and had suffered from seizures since he was 13. While Brian Allred liked beer, and he liked smoking cigarettes, Allred said, “he was a good person.”
“He had a heart of gold. He would give you the shirt off his back,” he said.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies were still investigating the fire around noon Wednesday.
