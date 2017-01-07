Hillsborough boards to hold Jan. 19 hearing on Collins Ridge

The Town Board of Commissioners and Planning Board will hold a joint public hearing Jan. 19 to discuss a special-use permit for the proposed Collins Ridge development.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Whitted Human Services Center, 300 W. Tryon St. in Hillsborough.
The first phase of the project in central Hillsborough proposes 326 apartments, 152 townhouses, and 196 single-family detached lots on 100 acres, located behind Daniel Boone Village and accessed from Orange Grove Street.
Planning staff are completing the technical review of the permit application to document code compliance and all requested waivers. The final plans that will be discussed at the public hearing will be available on the town’s website by Friday.
The boards will also discuss an update to the Community Connectivity Plan and an ordinance change regarding accessory dwelling units.
The town uses the connectivity plan to prioritize pedestrian improvements. The Parks and Recreation Board and planning staff update the plan regularly to reflect development of new resources and changing priorities. The draft update is available on the town website.
The Planning Department has prepared amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance text to ease development of freestanding accessory dwelling units across town. These units are sometimes referred to as granny flats or in-law apartments.
The ordinance currently allows such dwellings only when a lot is twice the size of the zoning district’s minimum requirement. The lot size requirement was put in place to maintain the density of dwelling units per acres established by the zoning. The text amendments were requested by the Board of Commissioners and Planning Board to support affordable housing and citizen requests.
