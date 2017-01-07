Hillsborough boards to hold Jan. 19 hearing on Collins Ridge

2:10 Coach David Green on why he took the Green Hope football job Pause

0:28 Dads and dogs drag sledders in Cary

0:28 Snow and ice make travel treacherous

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

1:25 Roy Williams says State's Dennis Smith Jr. has no weaknesses

0:47 UNC ready to play NC State despite the snow

1:46 NC State's Mark Gottfried explains what a 'cool jacket' is

0:37 Ice and snow make area roads dangerous

1:23 Making Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte