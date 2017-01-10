Photographer gives Orange County dose of ‘Vitamin O’

2:10 Coach David Green on why he took the Green Hope football job Pause

1:12 Go nuts! Fans in Clemson celebrate as Tigers win national championship

0:28 SUV crashes through garage and into pool

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

13:05 Gov. Cooper delivers Inaugural Address via video

4:01 NC State coach Mark Gottfried talks about how bad his team played

0:19 Raleigh celebrates the New Year

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

3:40 Here's how the principal at Cardinal Gibbons announces that school is canceled on Monday