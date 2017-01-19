Chapel Hill-Carrboro Lincoln Center plans raise concerns

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners) Pause

1:50 Hearing for Treasury secretary goes off the rails after Republican suggests Democrat needs a Valium

1:46 State seedling nursery gets hurricane relief from special legislative session

1:07 Activists want police out of Wake County schools

0:37 Gas leak on Raleigh's Capitol Boulevard causes traffic snafus during Thursday morning commute.

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

0:26 Drivers hit the brakes on I-40 when an armored car starts losing money

2:40 UK opens new trade office in Raleigh; NC native will lead

0:39 UNC system president Spellings refuses to release Nyang'oro interview transcripts