Hillsborough holds hearing on proposed changes in Collins Ridge subdivision

About 50 people attended a public hearing Thursday night to ask questions about the Collins Ridge project, which would add over 1,000 homes to the town of about 6,500 people.
The topic was Phase 1 of the 125-acre subdivision, specifically changes Caruso Homes wants to make in plans for a portion of Collins Ridge proposing 326 apartments, 152 townhomes, and 196 single-family homes on 100 acres.
The town board approved the master plan, annexation, zoning and water and sewer extension for Collins Ridge in a 3-2 vote on March 14, 2016.
Town Planner Margaret Hauth explained changes the Caruso Homes wants to make from the approved plan.
They include starting construction via Orange Grove Street and making Daniel Boone Village a second access point, making private roads serving future townhomes public, slightly reducing the amount of parking, and adding alley ways behind homes that would double the number of intersections.
Although the 59.4 acre Daniel Boone Village was not on the agenda, Caruso Homes plans to purchase the property.
“Currently we have a contract to buy the Daniel Boone property,” said Jeff Caruso, chief executive officer of Caruso Homes. “It would be in 2018 ... and we will develop the two properties together.”
The main entrance to Collins Ridge would be through Daniel Boone.
Board members and citizens asked questions about the financial impact of adding additional public roads, the cookie-cutter look of same-size lots, the added traffic congestion, and the preservation of two historic roads that run through the property.
Some also expressed concern about the impact of adding over 1,000 homes to a town the size of Hillsborough, including worries about an increase in crime and demands on the town’s infrastructure.
When it came to making the townhome streets public, Town Manager Eric Peterson said, “One of my concerns is that if we make an exception here then the other townhome communities will want the same and that will raise taxes.”
The Planning Board will meet next and make a recommendation on the proposed changes to the Town Board of Commissions, which could vote on them in March.
