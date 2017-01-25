Orange Co. deputies seize 193 grams of heroin, arrest Durham man

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies seized a large amount of suspected heroin while arresting a man in eastern Orange County on Tuesday morning.
Travis Lamont Bolden, 36, was charged under an arrest warrant out of Durham County with being a habitual felon and possession of a schedule I controlled substance, according to a news release.
He also was charged in Orange County with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the report stated.
Deputies reported going to serve the arrest warrant just before 9:30 a.m. at 222 Memory Lane in the Durham portion of Orange County, off Murphy School Road. The deputies knocked several times and identified themselves as law enforcement, but no one answered the door, they reported.
The deputies then saw “a controlled substance emanating from the residence,” which Investigator Chan McDade later identified as green, unburnt marijuana, “which is indicative more of the sale and distribution and not the personal use of the substance.”
Bolden and another man finally exited the residence, they said, and Bolden was taken into custody without incident.
Sheriff’s Office investigators seized 193 grams of suspected heroin, two handguns, 4 ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, they said.
Bolden is being held in the Orange County Jail under a $370,000 secured bond.
