Roadwork detours more traffic through downtown Pittsboro

Failing pavement has forced the N.C. Department of Transportation to shut down two roads in Chatham County during repairs.
The detour route around N.C. 86 and Old Goldston Road will send traffic through downtown Pittsboro and around the courthouse square through Saturday, Jan. 28.
State work crews had been using Old Goldston Road as part of the detour around N.C. 87 while building a bridge over Robeson Creek. The area is about a half-mile south of West Street in Pittsboro.
However, workers saw “significant pavement failures” on Old Goldston Road that also had to be repaired.
A map of the detour route is available at bit.ly/2k3lXjR.
