Concert series returns to Chapel Hill church’s forest sanctuary

Chapel of the Pines Presbyterian, 314 Great Ridge Parkway in southern Chapel Hill, has announced its winter and spring Strobilus Arts season.
Four concerts will be presented in the sanctuary at 3 p.m. on either a Saturday or Sunday. They are open to the public with a suggested $10 donation.
The church sanctuary has a stunning timber frame hardwood interior and offers expansive views of the surrounding forests. Strobilus Arts was conceived to take advantage of this artful setting.
Feb. 19: Dr. Lacy Hoyt, soprano, and Dr. Deborah Hollis, pianist, will present “Les Chemins de Parmour: French melodie,” from the serene to the provocative, by both native-born composers and those who adopted French culture as their own.
March 12: Pianist Suzanne Polak will present “An Afternoon Pianistic Exploration,” classics with a dash of hymns and unexpected musical surprises.
April 2: Pianist Deborah Coclamis and cellist Debbie Davis will present “A Journey through Time: Music for Cello and Piano,” performing works by Boccherini, Piazzola and Poulene, showcasing elegance, fire and whimsy.
April 29: Singers of New and Ancient Music (Sonam), a chorus of about 20 singers will return to Strobilus with “The Four Elements,” a program of beautiful Renaissance and modern music on the themes of Earth, air, water and fire.
Interfaith art exhibit
“Beyond Bridges,” an art exhibition showcasing 21 works by Arab, Persian and Jewish contemporary artists from countries of Muslim, Christian and Jewish backgrounds, is on display from Feb. 5-26 at Duke Chapel.
The exhibit in the main sanctuary is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Its theme is what “bridges” people to one another as well as what the three faiths of the artists hold in common.
An opening panel discussion and reception for the exhibition will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
Kehillah yard sale
The Annual Yard Sale at Kehillah Synagogue, 1200 Mason Farm Road in Chapel Hill, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
The sale raises money to supplement its religious school and preschool programs while providing low-cost clothing, furniture, toys and electronics for the larger local community.
“It really is a community effort,” said Sherri Morris, education director. “It takes all of us to plan and implement the sale, and we all benefit when our educational programs are enhanced.”
All items that remain after the sale are donated to other local nonprofit.
Grief support
A Grief Share Support Group is being formed at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1320 Umstead Road in northern Durham County.
The group will hold its first meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and will continue meeting for 11 weeks.
The group is for those who have suffered a significant loss in their lives, like death of a loved one, loss of a job or a broken relationships.
Participants will learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and the cost of being afraid of or worrying about what others may think.
There is no cost to participate, but registration is encouraged. To register or for more information, call the Rev. Jack Snyder at 919-477-0509, Ext. 303.
St. Paul 5K
lThe fifth Annual St. Paul Village Community Walk and 5K Run is set for Saturday, March 4, at McDougle Middle School, 900 Old Fayetteville Road in Chapel Hill.
The 3.1-mile course will have participants running/walking through three neighborhoods in Carrboro.
Early Bird entry fees by today are $20 per person and $40 per family. After today, the fees will be $25 for individuals and $45 for families. Register at www.stpaulamechapelhill.org.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the planned St. Paul Village, a multi-use, multi-generational project of the St. Paul AME Church.
Haiti fundraiser
The Triangle Interfaith Alliance will hold its annual dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Meeting house, 1811 Seabrook Ave., Cary.
The featured speaker will be the Rev. Jill Staton Bullard, co-founder of the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, who is the executive director of the Haiti Reforestation Project.
Dinner tickets are $12 before Feb. 2 and $16 at the door. Youth from 5 to 17 are $5 and university students $10. Family of four, $40 with children under 5 free.
Send checks to Triangle Interfaith Alliance, P.O. Box 40156, Raleigh 27629.
Contact Flo Johnston at fjohnston314@gmail.com or call 910-361-4135.
