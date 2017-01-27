Mel’s Commissary will serve food like Mama cooked in Carrboro

The vision behind a new downtown restaurant lies in Southern mothers and the food they served their families, said co-owner Melody Bowers.
Bowers and her husband Al Bowers are the team behind Al’s Burger Shack in Chapel Hill and the new Mel’s Commissary & Luncheonette opening in March at 109 W. Main St. in Carrboro.
The couple also operate AlMel’s Catering and the Burger Truck.
Mel’s will be the commissary kitchen for Al’s Burger Shack and the catering company, opening weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a seasonal menu of soups, salads, entrees and sides.
Orders will be placed at the counter for takeout or a quick lunch in the 30-seat dining room or the outdoor, streetside patio space. The space – previously the Tres Amigos Restaurant and Cantina – is located across from the Music Loft and next door to the PTA Thrift Shop.
“In many ways Mel’s is a tribute to Mama and all the female southern cooks whose stoves I learned from,” Melody Bowers said. “Our soups, salads and entrees will focus on traditional flavors with some cool twists. The commissary side of the business will serve an overdue need in Al and I’s catering and shack business, but Mel’s Luncheonette will be a labor of love.”
More information is available at alsburgershack.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/melscarrboro. A catering website will debut shortly, Melody Bowers said.
