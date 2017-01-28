Church conference in Chapel Hill examines gun violence

2:03 Duke's Jeff Capel cites play of State's Dennis Smith, Jr. as the Wolfpack upsets the Blue Devils 84-82. Pause

1:49 $100 could get you a piece of North Topsail Beach

5:18 Roy Williams following loss to Miami: “They kicked our tails”

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

1:32 Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel fills in for Coach K in 2016

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

5:56 Duke's Jeff Capel talks about coaching without Krzyzewski on the bench

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies