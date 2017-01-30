Rep. Price denounces Trump order in Durham meeting with refugees

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU Pause

5:43 Raw video: Hundreds at RDU protest Trump anti-Muslim immigration order

6:32 ‘Let them in’: Refugee, immigrant ban protest draws crowd at RDU

2:19 Trump boasts of executive orders in first weekly address

2:06 Madonna's profanity-laced Women's March speech

1:13 Dancing crossing guard keeps students, drivers smiling and safe

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'