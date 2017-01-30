Rep. Price denounces Trump order in Durham meeting with refugees

U.S. Rep. David Price denounced President Donald Trump’s executive order banning all immigrants and visa holders from seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days.
“We clearly have a national crisis. I believe it is a crisis of our constitutional and our moral values,” the Chapel Hill Democrat said Monday. “The anxiety is palpable. And all this because eight days into office, the president issued the most reckless, irresponsible, destructive kind of executive order that you could imagine.”
The congressman said there has never been a refugee who has carried out a terrorist act in the United States.
Price was joined at the podium by refugees from war-torn regions and countries spanning the Middle East such as Afghanistan and Syria.
Mimi Fatuma said that she wanted to talk about refugees because, “I am one of them,” she said through an interpreter.
“From my home country, I had to walk for two years, out of that nation, where I had to get asylum as a refugee. I have been walking in the forest without knowing where I’m going,” Fatuma said. “On the way, it was normal to pass dead people. When we got thirsty we had to drink the water from the river with dead bodies inside in it.”
Price said he planned to return to Washington to join fellow representatives in protesting the president’s executive order on the steps of the Supreme Court building later Monday evening.
“This is not a spectator sport,” he said.
