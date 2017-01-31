Durham man jailed for 10-13 years in Hillsborough store shooting

A Durham man was sentenced to between 10 and 13 years Tuesday for an April shooting at the D-N-G Mart on N.C. 86, just north of U.S. 70.
Antuanne Montez Shaw, 18, of 4534 Linden Road, pleaded guilty in Orange County Superior Court to attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property (a vehicle) inflicting serious bodily injury
His charges of injury to real property and going armed to the terror of the public were dismissed.
His co-defendant, Antonio “Tony” Laturan Whitted, 32, of 322 Lancaster Road, Mebane, is facing similar charges. He is in the Orange County Jail and slated to appear in court Feb. 28 to face a habitual felon charge.
Whitted was driving his Impala when he, Shaw and two others pulled into the store’s parking lot on April 9, Assistant District Attorney Brian Beasley said.
Whitted’s ex-girlfriend pulled her Honda into the parking lot at the same time and started to argue with Whitted, either about a child they shared or his new relationship, Beasley said. Whitted got out of his car and started arguing with a male passenger who exited the Honda, he said.
Shaw got out and handed Whitted a silver revolver, which he used to hit the man in the head, Beasley said. Everyone got back into the cars, but the woman got out and started arguing again, he said. She kicked the Impala as Whitted was driving out of the parking lot.
The Impala stopped in the southbound lane of U.S. 70, and Shaw got out with the gun, Beasley said. He walked up to the Honda’s rear side window and fired multiple rounds into the car, he said, wounding a passenger.
Both cars left the area before Orange County deputies arrived. The victim was treated at Duke Hospital for his wounds.
Shaw did not have a criminal record and was a month from graduation when the shooting happened, his attorney Jonathan Trapp said. He had made an impression on people at his school and also had strong family support, Trapp said.
“They’re surprised and disappointed with this outcome and the decisions he made, and I know he is,” Trapp said. “Right now, he should be preparing for class at some university, being another member of his family getting a higher education.”
Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour asked Shaw to explain his actions.
I was just in the wrong place in the wrong time,” Shaw replied.
It’s more than that, Baddour said, pressing the issue. Shaw said he thought the other man involved had a gun, and he “just wasn’t thinking clearly.”
“You’re going to get out of prison and you’re going to need to figure out what kind of life it is you want to lead,” Baddour told him. “Hopefully, it will be one where you’ve got your GED, figured out some sort of trade ... you’ve got a good plan for life when you get out, so that you can answer questions like why you did what you did going forward.”
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
