UNC group needs help raising $50K by Feb. 1 for young patients

The Carolina For The Kids Foundation needs help raising $50,000 by 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, to help patients and families at UNC Children’s Hospital.
The “50K in 1 Day” fundraising event features various activities throughout the day, including fundraisers on the UNC campus, social media pushes, canvassing in Chapel Hill neighborhoods, and benefits at local businesses.
This is second year that Carolina FTK has attempted to raise $50,000 in 24 hours. The group raised $49,000 last year.
“Last year we challenged ourselves to raise $50,000 and just barely missed our goal,” Executive Director Elizabeth Brown said. “We believe that with UNC students and the community behind us that we will be able to meet our target this year. $50,000 can help so many patients and families of the UNC Children’s Hospital, and that’s what really matters.”
Donations also can be made online at carolinaftk.org/donate.
Carolina FTK is the former UNC Dance Marathon, a student-run UNC nonprofit group and the largest student fundraiser on campus. The group raised $614,717.71 through the marathon event, benefit concerts, campus fundraisers, individual donations and more during the 2015-2016 school year.
