OWASA customers asked to use water only for essential needs

OWASA officials asked customers Friday morning to limit water use to essential purposes because water supplies in its storage tanks have fallen to reduced levels.
The Orange Water and Sewer Authority could continue to get water from the City of Durham for a few days due to an incident Thursday at its Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant in which too much fluoride was released into the water treatment process. The issue was contained at the water treatment plant and did not reach the water pipe system or customers’ homes.
The water flow from Durham, however, has not been enough to fill OWASA's tanks to normal levels. Customers are being asked to use water only for essential purposes.
The Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant will return to normal operation as soon as it is safe to do so, OWASA officials said.
They noted that some customers may notice discoloration because of changes in the water flow stirring up sediment in the water lines. Customers should run cold water for 5 to 10 minutes to clear the water, officials said.
If that does not clear the water, customers should contact OWASA at 919-968-4421 (24-hour number).
Water conservation tips
▪ Flush toilets only when necessary.
▪ Take short showers (less than 5 minutes), instead of a bath
▪ Turn off water when not in use for brushing teeth, etc.
▪ Wash only full loads of clothes and dishes.
▪ Use paper plates and plastic utensils to reduce dishwashing.
▪ Check for and fix any leaky toilets, faucets, hoses, pipes, etc.
▪ Defer washing vehicles with drinking water. (Some car washes use well water.)
More water conservation information is available at www.owasa.org, click on the “Conservation and Education” link, and then click on “water conservation tips.”
Comments