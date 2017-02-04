Water distribution sites in Chapel Hill, Carrboro to open at 10 a.m. Saturday

Water customers in southern Orange County can get free water from distribution centers beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
In Chapel Hill, residents can get water while supplies last at Chapel Hill’s Southern Community Park (1000 Sumac Road) and Hargraves Community Center (216 N Roberson St.)
In Carrboro, centers will be at McDougle Elementary School (890 Old Fayetteville Road) and Carrboro High School (201 Rock Haven Road).
Harris Teeter distributed free water Friday night and said it would continue as long as supplies last at its stores at University Place (2110 S Estes Drive), Chapel Hill North (1800 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.), Meadowmont Village (116 W. Barbee Chapel Road), and Carr Mill Mall in Carrboro (310 N. Greensboro St.).
Roughly 80,000 people in Chapel Hill and Carrboro remain under a Do Not Use order from the Orange Water and Sewer Authority and the Orange County Health Department as OWASA works to make sure its water is safe and restore its water supply.
A broken water main discovered Friday leaked up to 1.5 million gallons of water a day after the utility began getting water from Durham following a fluoride overfeed at its drinking water plant. Fluoride is added to water to prevent tooth decay but can be harmful in excessive amounts.
OWASA must remove the overfluoridated water, which did not go out to customers, as well as replenish its water tanks to provide sufficient pressure to operate the system. It also must test the water to make sure it is safe before lifting the Do Not Use order.
Results won’t be available until at least Saturday evening, and it could take another day before customers can use water from the tap. Until then officials say customers should use bottled water for all purposes.
For more information text OWASAWATER to 888777 or call 919-245-6111.
Businesses in the OWASA Service Area
State law says businesses – including hotels and restaurants – that are inspected by the Health Department must close if they are without water.
Town of Chapel Hill Facilities
Transit and public safety services are maintaining normal operations.
The Chapel Hill and Carrboro fire departments have contacted their mutual-aid partners who have resources to assist in bringing additional water to fire scenes. In the event of a fire, those partners are prepared to respond to assist in maintaining a water supply for firefighting until water levels are restored for OWASA customers.
The Chapel Hill Public Library and all Parks and Recreation facilities are closed Saturday. The drive up book drop at the library is also closed. No items will be due and no fines will accrue. Any items on hold will have their pick up date extended.
Seymour Senior Center
Orange County Department on Aging will close the Seymour Center effective immediately. Only staff and individuals scheduled for tax preparation will be able to access the facility.
The Seymour Center, located at 2551 Homestead Road in Chapel Hill, will reopen on Monday, Feb. 6, if water has been restored.
For more information on the Seymour Center reopening status, visit orangecountync.gov/departments/aging.
UNC-Chapel Hill Men’s Basketball hosting Notre Dame
The UNC vs. Notre Dame men’s basketball game has been postponed to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Greensboro. Visit GoHeels.com for more information.
UNC-Chapel Hill
The University will post updates with more information as details become available at alertcarolina.unc.edu.
Area Partners
The Town of Chapel Hill is especially thankful to its neighbors for providing water through emergency water lines while repairs are made. The City of Durham and the Town of Hillsborough both provided water during the shortage.
Comments