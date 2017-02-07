Bald eagle found fatally shot in Chatham County

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking information about a bald eagle that was fatally shot in Chatham County, according to published reports on WTVD.
The bird, which was shot through the head, was found in a ditch by a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper on Siler City-Glendon Road, reports state. The trooper called in wildlife officers, who took the bird to the North Carolina Zoo. Zoo officials X-rayed the bird and confirmed the cause of death, reports state.
Bald eagles previously were on the endangered species list, but the populations have since recovered. It is still illegal to kill them and can result in a maximum criminal penalty of up to $100,000 and/or one year in federal prison. The state can file its own charges for killing bald eagles.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wildlife Resources Commission Officer Claude Smith at 919-239-9897.
