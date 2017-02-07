Mom wants Carrboro daycare co-worker who breastfed baby charged

Police are looking into whether laws were violated after a local daycare worker reported that her co-worker breastfed her baby at the Carrboro Early School.
Carrboro Police Department spokesman Chris Atack said the mother, Kaycee Oxendine, filed a report about the incident Friday.
They are working with the Orange-Chatham District Attorney’s Office, the state Department of Health and Human Services and others to determine whether the incident qualifies as a crime, he said, and what the appropriate charge would be. The incident is listed as misdemeanor child abuse in a Carrboro police report.
“With the elements of child abuse, you have to prove injury or substantial risk of injury,” he said. “Just because it was classified as that doesn’t mean that’s the appropriate charge; that’s just how the initial officer classified it.”
The co-worker asked Oxendine if she could breastfeed the baby, who was constipated, WTVD reported. Oxendine said she said no, reports state, but later found out from security footage at the daycare, located at 310 Lloyd St., that the woman did it anyway.
The baby was born premature and is lactose intolerant, Oxendine told the station. She reported taking him to the hospital, because he couldn’t stop throwing up.
Daycare director Daron Council was not available for comment, but WTVD reported the co-worker has been fired.
