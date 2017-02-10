Chapel Hill council will hear from OWASA, update on light-rail plans

The Town Council will talk Monday, Feb. 13, about the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit project, station development and a retirement community proposed for North Estes Drive.
Orange Water and Sewer Authority officials also will update the council on the recent water and fluoride issues that left OWASA customers without water for nearly two days.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chamber, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
GoTriangle and Gateway Planning consultants are working with the town, UNC and UNC Health Care to hold a public design workshop for the land around six Chapel Hill stations on the light-rail transit route. The 17.7-mile route would run from UNC Hospitals to N.C. Central University in Durham.
The planning team will hold the six-day workshop Feb. 22-26 and present a progress report to the council Feb. 27. Another public meeting will be held in the spring to share information and ideas for the station areas. Six of the 18 proposed stations could be located in Chapel Hill.
The proposed station sites are:
▪ UNC Hospitals: Behind the Dogwood Parking Deck
▪ Mason Farm Road: Behind the Dean Smith Center
▪ Hamilton Road: Between the East 54 development and Finley Golf Course
▪ Friday Center Drive: South of N.C. 54 at UNC’s Friday Center
▪ Woodmont: South of N.C. 54, east of Meadowmont
▪ Gateway: North of Old Chapel Hill Road at White Oak Drive
The council also will discuss a 139,000-square-foot, three- to four-story retirement community proposed for the corner of North Estes and Somerset drives, near Phillips Middle School.
Hawthorne Retirement Group wants to build a 152-unit community with 99 parking spaces on about 6 acres within the town’s Central West Small Area. The property would need a rezoning to allow higher square footage and density than is allowed now.
The public hearing could be continued to March 20.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
