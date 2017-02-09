Congressman asks ICE to stay deportation of Durham student to Mexico

A U.S. congressman intervened this week on behalf of a Durham Tech student and Riverside High graduate who faces deportation to Mexico.
Felipe de Jesus Molina-Mendoza, who first came to the U.S. when he was 8, has been ordered to appear in Charlotte on Tuesday with a plane ticket to Mexico for “departure from the United States” by Feb. 28.
But U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield has asked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stay the order while Molina-Mendoza appeals to the U.S. Court of Appeals.
“Mr. Molina does not have a criminal record and does not appear to be a threat to public safety or national security,” Butterfield wrote Field Office Director Sean Gallagher. “To the contrary my office has been inundated with positive messages over the past several weeks from the Durham community expressing their support for Mr. Molina.
Molina-Mendoza, 25, a 2009 Riverside graduate, fears going back to Mexico where he received anti-gay threats after returning to attend college because he couldn’t afford out-of-state tuition in North Carolina.
In Mexico, Molina-Mendoza said he didn’t hide being gay, which led to taunts, beer bottles being thrown at him and his then boyfriend and threats of rape.
“The only thing they (police) would say was that it was our fault (for being gay),” Molina-Mendoza said. “And they would say there was no evidence that we were being harassed or assaulted.”
In 2013, Molina-Mendoza tried to cross the border in Tamaulipas, Texas, only to sign a voluntary deportation because he didn’t think he had any choice.
“They caught me,” he said. “They asked if I was in danger going back to my country. They told me if I said yes I would probably be in jail for three or four years and it was most likely I would still be deported. They encouraged me to sign it.”
Later, he learned about political asylum and decided to try to come to the United States again. This time, in 2014, he went directly to a border crossing gate in Otay Mesa, California.
He said he was detained for three days in a “cooler,” not allowed to bathe or brush his teeth and then sent to a detention center, where he stayed for three months before his family found a U.S. sponsor pending his asylum claim and paid $7,500 for his release.
Enforcement priority
On Tuesday, an ICE spokesman said Molina-Mendoza is a priority for the agency, which enforces federal immigration laws, because he had already been deported once.
“Felipe de Jesus Molina-Mendoza, an unlawfully present Mexican national who was previously removed from the United States in October of 2013, is an ICE priority as he is subject to a final order of removal issued by a federal immigration judge in March 2016,” spokesman Bryan Cox said. “ICE is focused on smart, effective immigration enforcement that focuses on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.”
When asked what threat Molina-Mendoza posed, Cox replied “border security” in an email.
