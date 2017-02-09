Chapel Hill News

February 9, 2017 7:59 PM

#LoveThyNeighbor honors slain Muslim students, stands up to hate

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@newsobserver.com

CHAPEL HILL

Two groups launched a national campaign Thursday to honor three Muslim students killed in Chapel Hill in 2015 and take a stand against hatred, xenophobia and prejudice.

#LoveArmy, founded by social justice and civil rights activist Van Jones, is joining with the Our Three Winners Foundation for the #LoveThyNeighbor campaign, according to a news release.

The foundation was started to remember the service legacy of Deah Barakat, 23, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, 21, and her sister Razan Abu-Salha, 19, who were shot by a neighbor in their Chapel Hill apartment on Feb. 10, 2015.

Honoring slain UNC students with a day of Service

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Dentistry students fanned out across the Triangle on Thursday, September 17, 2015 for a DEAH DAY of service. The event, which stands for Directing Efforts And Honoring Deah And Yusor, was a way for stu

Corey Lowenstein clowenst@newsobserver.com

While police have said the shootings were over a long-running parking dispute, the victims’ families and others have said Craig Hicks, who is charged with their murders, targeted them because of the Muslim faith.

“Tragically, February 10th marks two years since my brother Deah, his wife Yusor, and her sister Razan, lost their lives to a hate crime,” said Suzanne Barakat, chairwoman of Our Three Winners. “In a time of divisiveness and hateful rhetoric, our families ask that you join hands and come together to fight hate with love and fight darkness with light.”

Emotions still raw for brother one year after Chapel Hill murders

Farris Barakat, 25, brother of Deah Barakat, is still emotional about his brother's death a year after he was murdered, along with his wife, Yusor Abu-Salha, and her sister, Razan Abu-Salha. He is has seen a lot of good in building relationships with the

Corey Lowenstein clowenst@newsobserver.com

The campaign calls on people across the country to fight back through acts of kindness, service and solidarity this week, the groups said. Imams, priests, rabbis and other faith-based leaders will hold prayer services this weekend to remember the victims, and support the campaign and those who have been affected by hate.

“Every major religion values service and solidarity with our neighbors. It’s an age-old tradition. It’s an American tradition,” said Matt Haney of the #LoveArmy. “There are simple but powerful actions that anyone can take to stand up against the growing climate of fear and intolerance.”

Hundreds of people already have shared their experiences, they said, with the hashtags #LoveThyNeighbor, #LoveArmy or #OurThreeWinners.

Chapel Hill shooting victims remembered at UNC and NC State

VIDEO: Deah Barakat, Yousor Abu-Salha and Razan Abu-Salha were remembered by family, friends and faculty during services at UNC and NC State University Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016. The three were victims of a fatal shooting a year earlier in Chapel Hill, N

Elena Boffetta eboffetta@mcclatchy.com

The #LoveThyNeighbor campaign also is raising $10,000 towards its $25,000 goal.

“We will not let attacks on immigrants and Muslims define who we are,” said Jones, who also is founder and president of the Dream Corps.

“It is time for us all to rise up and fight back against fear and hatred. We must love and protect each other. Right now we can let each and every one of our neighbors know: We got your back,” he said.

More information is available at thedreamcorps.org/lovearmy or launchgood.com/LoveThyNeighbor.

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

Deah Barakat in Project Refugee Smiles video

Watch Deah Barakat, one of three victims in a shooting in Chapel Hill, NC. Bracket, a dental student at the University of North Carolina, was active in providing relief to Syrian refugees. Craig Stephen Hicks has been charged in the murders of Barakat,

Related content

Chapel Hill News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

OWASA says water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC safe again, but use sparingly

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos