LoveThyNeighbor honors slain Muslim students, stands up to hate

Two groups launched a national campaign Thursday to honor three Muslim students killed in Chapel Hill in 2015 and take a stand against hatred, xenophobia and prejudice.
#LoveArmy, founded by social justice and civil rights activist Van Jones, is joining with the Our Three Winners Foundation for the #LoveThyNeighbor campaign, according to a news release.
The foundation was started to remember the service legacy of Deah Barakat, 23, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, 21, and her sister Razan Abu-Salha, 19, who were shot by a neighbor in their Chapel Hill apartment on Feb. 10, 2015.
While police have said the shootings were over a long-running parking dispute, the victims’ families and others have said Craig Hicks, who is charged with their murders, targeted them because of the Muslim faith.
“Tragically, February 10th marks two years since my brother Deah, his wife Yusor, and her sister Razan, lost their lives to a hate crime,” said Suzanne Barakat, chairwoman of Our Three Winners. “In a time of divisiveness and hateful rhetoric, our families ask that you join hands and come together to fight hate with love and fight darkness with light.”
The campaign calls on people across the country to fight back through acts of kindness, service and solidarity this week, the groups said. Imams, priests, rabbis and other faith-based leaders will hold prayer services this weekend to remember the victims, and support the campaign and those who have been affected by hate.
“Every major religion values service and solidarity with our neighbors. It’s an age-old tradition. It’s an American tradition,” said Matt Haney of the #LoveArmy. “There are simple but powerful actions that anyone can take to stand up against the growing climate of fear and intolerance.”
Hundreds of people already have shared their experiences, they said, with the hashtags #LoveThyNeighbor, #LoveArmy or #OurThreeWinners.
The #LoveThyNeighbor campaign also is raising $10,000 towards its $25,000 goal.
“We will not let attacks on immigrants and Muslims define who we are,” said Jones, who also is founder and president of the Dream Corps.
“It is time for us all to rise up and fight back against fear and hatred. We must love and protect each other. Right now we can let each and every one of our neighbors know: We got your back,” he said.
More information is available at thedreamcorps.org/lovearmy or launchgood.com/LoveThyNeighbor.
