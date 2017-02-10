Sheriff: Rougemont mom accidentally runs over 4-year-old daughter

A 4-year-old Rougemont girl was killed Friday afternoon when she fell out out of a car in the family’s driveway and was accidentally run over before her mother could stop the vehicle.
Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood told WNCN-TV that the mother, who was not named, had put the little girl in her vehicle before going to pick up her son at his school bus stop at the end of the family’s driveway.
Apparently, the girl fell out of the Chevrolet Blazer when the son got into the car and was run over when her mother began driving back to the house.
EMS crews worked for 30 minutes to revive the girl but could not save her. Officials are calling the incident, which happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 9200 block of N.C. 57, an accident. No charges are being filed at this time.
Blackwood told WTVD the mother had a message for the public: “Her message to everyone is to hold onto that which is precious to you because it can be taken away in an instant. And you can’t get it back.”
The sheriff asked everyone to pray for the family.
“When there’s a child involved, it’s never easy and there’s no answers and we want answers,” he told WTVD. “It’s just unfortunate that there are no answers in a situation like this.”
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636
Comments