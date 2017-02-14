In moment of crisis, a steeple leads a woman to help – Flo Johnston

Last week, a 19-year-old woman in crisis ended up at a church with a tall steeple in downtown Durham, where she found an open door, radical hospitality and a helping hand.
The Rev. Carolyn Schuldt, a member of the staff at Trinity United Methodist and director of Open Table Ministry that addresses hunger and homelessness in the city tells the story.
The woman knocked on Trinity’s door late in the day on a Monday. She was wearing her hospital bracelet, holding discharge papers from the Duke emergency room detailing her physical injuries, and wearing donated clothing given to her by hospital staff. Through her tears, she told her story.
“I need money to get home.”
She came to Durham with her “true love,” but discovered he was a controlling, abusive thief. When the police arrived, he ran, taking her phone, ID and money.
It was getting dark and the night was going to be cold. Urban Ministries’ shelter was full and Durham Rescue Mission turned her away because she had no ID.
Schuldt called the woman’s home in Colorado to verify her destination. The young woman’s grandmother burst into tears, sobbing with relief, Schuldt said.
Using the Pastor’s Discretionary Fund at the church, Schuldt bought a $200 bus ticket to Colorado leaving the next day. To provide for immediate needs, clean clothing and a warm coat were found in the Open Table clothing closet.
“I bought her supper, gave her ‘food money’ for the 49-hour bus ride and put her in a hotel for the night. I asked her how she ended up at Trinity’s door.”
“I followed the steeple,” she said.
Refugee ban
The president’s executive order on immigration that bans refugees and travelers fleeing war and destruction in seven predominantly Islamic countries cuts right to the heart of the Christian faith.
Local congregations like St. Philip’s Episcopal, a historic congregation on East Main Street in downtown Durham, have been quick to move.
The Rev. Jonah Kendall, rector, citing the words of Jesus in Matthew 25, set up a conversation about the Christian call to welcome the stranger and how the church community can witness to this charge from the Bible.
“I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you gave me clothing, sick and you took care of me.”
“As Christians we are called to welcome those seeking refuge and to provide for those in need,” the rector wrote in an announcement to the church. “Turning away refugees and those fleeing war is contrary to the teachings of Jesus and to the traditions of the Episcopal Church. Care for refugees is a faith issue.”
St. Philip’s held a conversation after the 11 a.m. worship service as an initial meeting to assess interest and to evaluate possibilities.
A statementfrom Dr. J. Herbert Nelson, a top official in the Presbyterian Church (USA), says: “When we welcome refugees, we welcome the refugee Jesus. Warned in a dream, Joseph and Mary took the infant Jesus to Egypt to keep him safe from Herod. At that moment, he and his parents became refugees.”
Nelson’s statement says Presbyterians along with people of other faiths and all people of good will should not give in to fear nor fail to follow the call of Jesus to welcome.
“We stand ready to welcome our new neighbors, friends and family of all faiths and nations,” he said.
Unique duo
A unique fund-raising concert, “The Meeting of East and West,” to support the Won Buddhist Temple is set from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the temple, 8021 Old NC 86, Chapel Hill.
The performers are Jennifer Curtis, an award winning violinist and composer at Duke University, and Mi Ja Kim, a well known and respected dancer and drummer from Korea.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $8 for students and children in advance (wontemplenc@gmail.com) and $20 and $10 at the door.
DCI lunch
Durham Congregations in Action will hold its assembly lunch program on “Feeding the Hungry in Durham” from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Fisher Memorial United Holy Church, 420 E. Piedmont Ave. Lunch is $7.
Empty Bowls
Tickets are now on sale for Empty Bowls, Urban Ministries of Durham’s signature fund-raising event onThursday, March 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St.
In addition to designer bowls created by local artists, the event will feature soups from a dozen of Durham’s best eateries, among them such popular venues as Mad Hatter’s Cafe and Bakeshop, Guglhupf Bakery, Cafe and Restaurant, Dash, Croasdaile Country Club, Second Helping and The Forest at Duke to name a few.
Loaf Bakery will once again provide the bread to accompany the soup. Both vegan and vegetarian selections will be available.
Urban Ministries welcomes neighbors in need regardless of ethnicity, religious beliefs, sexual orientation or disability by providing emergency shelter, food, clothing and supportive services.
Tickets range from $20 for soup only up to $100 for those who select one-of-a-kind really ritzy, top drawer bowl creations. Tickets are available online right now.
The goal for 2017 is to raise a record $110,000 to help continue to offer food, shelter and a future to neighbors in need.
Strobilus series
Chapel of the Pines Presbyterian, 314 Great Ridge Parkway in southern Chapel Hill, will begin its winter and spring Strobilus Arts season at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, with a concert by Dr. Lacy Hoyt, soprano, and Dr. Deborah Hollis, pianist, who will present “Les Chemins de l’amour: French melodie,” from the serene to the provocative, by both native-born composers as well as by composers who adopted both France and the French culture as their own.
The concert in the church sanctuary is free and open to the public. Suggested donation is $10.
