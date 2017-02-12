Syfy show ‘a diving board’ for Chapel Hill special effects artist

Rachael Wagner can play out an actor’s best features or put the “pretty” in a nightmare using an arsenal of brushes, spatulas and prosthetics.
Special effects makeup is not just about splashing on more blood, said the Chapel Hill native, who is competing with 15 other “All Stars” on the Syfy channel’s “Face Off” reality series.
“That’s a cheap makeup artist thing – just fix it with blood or put a lot of blood on it. It cheapens the effect, and judges know,” Wagner said.
She first competed in the show’s seventh season in 2014, reaching the top six before being defeated. Now she’s back for the show’s 11th season. The winner will be named Hollywood’s next great special effects artist and win a Hyundai Veloster and $100,000.
Wagner has amassed a variety of clients and credits – including Girl Scouts of America, Metropolitan Opera, Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies,” and TV’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Castle” – since graduating from Chapel Hill High School in 2009. Another movie, “Geostorm,” could premiere this year.
She earned her degree in art education with a minor in Japanese from Western Carolina University in 2012 and left for New York, where she completed the Masters of Makeup program at the Makeup Designory. She had just returned from a prosthetics internship in Los Angeles when show officials called.
“I packed all my stuff, drove cross-country in my little blue car to L.A. and got on the show. I parked my car with all my stuff in front of my friend’s house and went on the show for three months. They let me have my cellphone for the finale, because I was trying to get an apartment,” she said.
The show challenges artists with weekly individual and partner challenges. It can be stressful, Wagner said, because you’re working all the time – day and night – and living with 15 people for three months. You don’t have a cellphone, laptop or contact with family and friends, and you never know when the mike’s on.
However, the show is less competitive than other reality shows, she noted, and the co-stars are quick to help each other.
“It’s so different, and it’s so refreshing,” she said. “Every single one of us there feels like we don’t want to win if somebody’s having a bad day.”
She hasn’t won – yet – but the show has been “a diving board” into L.A.’s special effects industry, Wagner said. Her favorite job was creating Jesus, the devil and other deities for National Geographic’s “Story of God with Morgan Freeman,” she said.
“Jesus was much more intense (than other characters). We were doing his walk with his cross, so of course, he’s already been whipped and beat up,” she said. “I have always admired ‘The Passion of the Christ.’ That makeup, no matter what you think about the movie, was stellar. In fact, some of those prosthetics they used were invented for that movie.”
She also worked with her “Face Off” partner Gage Hubbard and other co-stars on a music video featuring Fall Out Boy, one of her favorite bands. She had met the band before – at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro – and enjoyed the chance to create their stylized, 1990s boy-band look for the song, “Irresistible.”
“It was really wonderful, because not only was Fall Out Boy so nice, they were just really genuine and joking with us and really complimentary about us. They had a good time, even though their (old-style latex) makeups were really constrictive,” she said.
More opportunities lie ahead, including a new Syfy channel project, a teaching job in Seattle and a possible new movie.
Wagner credits her hometown with teaching her kindness, exposing her to art and helping her to imagine greater possibilities. Her parents, UNC professor Elizabeth Crais and Abat Construction owner Michael Wagner, still live in Chapel Hill. Her brother Sam Wagner attends Appalachian State University.
She also cites the influence of two “great teachers,” Hollie Novak and Victoria Sylvestre, at Culbreth Middle School and Chapel Hill High.
“If I hadn’t grown up in Chapel Hill, I don’t think I would be where I am,” Wagner said. “I would probably be teaching art, because that’s such a huge passion of mine, but I don’t think I would have had the courage to take the jump.”
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Tune in
The Syfy show “Face Off” airs at 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Keep up with the show online at syfy.com/faceoff. Follow Rachael Wagner on Twitter @MakeupWagner.
Comments