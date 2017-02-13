Water ban deals a $471,479 hit to Chapel Hill-Carrboro hotels

2:07 Teen mother thrives at new school with flexible classes Pause

1:56 Diverse crowd marches in Raleigh to champion civil rights, healthcare and immigration at HKonJ People’s Assembly

1:00 Grammy Awards 2017: Beyonce's Incredible Performance

2:13 NC State's Smith: I really believe we can be a great team, I still do

5:38 NC State's Gottfried: I am not going to lay down

2:17 NC State's Dorn: We just stopped competing

2:10 UNC's Roy Williams discusses loss to rival Duke

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:43 Mass evacuations in effect near tallest U.S. dam