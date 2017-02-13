Water ban deals a $471,479 hit to Chapel Hill-Carrboro hotels

A water ban in early February cost local hotels nearly half a million dollars, according to the Chapel Hill-Orange County Visitors Bureau.
The water ban, in effect from Friday to Saturday afternoon, struck at the busiest time of the week for restaurants and hotels. It also forced UNC to move the men’s basketball game against Notre Dame from Chapel Hill to Greensboro.
Visitors bureau spokeswoman Patty Griffin said the total revenue lost at 11 Chapel Hill and Carrboro hotels was $471,479. The Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber of Commerce is calculating the remaining economic loss, but chamber President Aaron Nelson called it “a multimillion-dollar hit on the business community.”
While some businesses may be insured for the losses, others may not have insurance or may not qualify for a reimbursement under their policies.
Orange Water and Sewer Authority officials received two independent reports on the water crisis Friday.
One report found human error and a malfunctioning pump at the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant led to an excessive amount of fluoride being added to drinking water. The water did not leave the plant, but OWASA officials shut the system down, forcing customers to conserve water and requiring water to be sent from the City of Durham.
While OWASA was cleaning up the problem, a water main pipe broke near Foxcroft Drive, spilling 1.2 million gallons of water from the system and sharply reducing water pressure. The emergency forced OWASA officials to enact the ban.
A second independent report said the water main may have broken in part because the pipe was buried just 3 feet below the ground and about 6 to 8 inches above a sanitary sewer pipe. External force, combined with fluctuating water pressure in the 44-year-old pipe, may have bent it and caused the break, the report stated.
Tammy Grubb
