Carrboro police nix charges in daycare breastfeeding incident

The Carrboro Police Department has decided not to file criminal charges in a breastfeeding incident reported Feb. 3 at the Carrboro Early School.
Kaycee Oxendine, who works at the daycare, filed a report with police after the incident. She reported that a co-worker was told twice not to breastfeed Oxendine’s 3-month-old son but did it anyway, because the baby was constipated.
The baby, who Oxendine said was born premature and is lactose intolerant, began throwing up and had to be taken to the hospital. A UNC pediatrician contacted after the incident said it is risky for a woman who is not the mother to breastfeed a baby.
Orange-Chatham District Attorney Jim Woodall said he spoke with the mother and the Carrboro police investigator last week. He theorized that police had a couple of options based on whether the act of breastfeeding was dangerous, and if it was dangerous because of or in spite of the child’s condition.
The two possible charges were assault on a child under 12 and misdemeanor child abuse, he said.
“I thought there were some theories under which they could charge, however, they were the ones who were gathering the evidence and doing the interviews, so they determine if they’ve got the evidence to support the theories,” Woodall said.
The investigator had to consider the risk of injury to the 3-month-old boy, as well as the woman’s intent when she breastfed him, police spokesman Capt. Chris Atack said. They also consulted with attorneys, the daycare’s director, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child Development and Early Education officials, and the Orange County Department of Social Services, he said.
Even if the investigator proved the boy got sick because he was breastfed, Atack said, the law also requires them to prove she intended to cause the boy harm.
“A lapse in judgment doesn’t equal a criminal act, so the investigator in this case did not feel it got over that criminal hurdle,” Atack said. “I would say it was ... maybe well-intended but not a good idea, but it did not rise to the level to where the investigator felt comfortable pursuing criminal charges.”
Carrboro Early School director Daron Council has declined to talk about the incident but said he took immediate action.
The Health and Human Services Division does not comment on potential investigations, a spokesman said. The division policy, however, is to investigate caregiver actions that cause “harm, potential for harm, or threat of harm to a child.”
That can range from physical, sexual, and psychological abuse to acts of omission, the policy states, including “failure to provide for the physical, emotional, or medical well-being of a child, and failure to properly supervise children, which results in exposure to potentially harmful environments.”
Police have referred the boy’s mother to the magistrate’s office, where should could seek a warrant. That is standard practice in misdemeanor cases where police do not file charges, Atack said.
Oxendine has not responded to attempts to reach her for comment.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments