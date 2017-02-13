Hannah Marchuk, 18, of Chapel Hill is Snow White and James Strong, an instructor at the school, is the prince in Chapel Hill Dance Theater's "Snow White," being performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Hanes Theater at Chapel Hill High School, 1709 High School Road. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students and seniors, and are available in advance at the Ballet School of Chapel Hill, 1603 E. Franklin Street, as well as at the door.
Catherine Biglaiser and Grace Bruns, both 13, are wedding doves in Chapel Hill Dance Theater's "Snow White"
Beyla Munach is the evil queen in Chapel Hill Dance Theater's "Snow White."
Ryan Healy and Oleksiy Fitel watch the rehearsal on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Madeline Jensen (front) rehearses the "snow" scene in Chapel Hill Dance Theater's "Snow White"
Jessie Weiss (front) and other dancers rehearse for Chapel Hill Dance Theater's "Snow White,"
